Wanda Merle Thorwall

Wanda Merle Thorwall, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center. Born September 6, 1926, in Waseca, MN, the daughter of Charles P.H. and Mabel C. (Johnson) Jebe. Graduate of Sandstone High School, Class of 1944 and Free Church Bible Institute in June 1947. Wanda married Rev. LaReau N. Thorwall on February 27, 1948 in Minneapolis, MN. He predeceased her on August 3, 2017.

Her attitude toward others was "You first." Where she lived her final years she blessed the staff with the attitude, "Whatever you think is best for me is fine."

