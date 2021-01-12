Warren Robert Otis died on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home in Isle, Minnesota. He was 59 years old.
Warren was born on February 23, 1961 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Ralph and Dora (Domm) Otis. He attended Coon Rapids High School and Anoka Vocational School. He worked as a service writer for the auto industry.
Warren enjoyed fishing, four wheeling, camping, shooting, hunting and boating. He loved giving his nieces and nephews rides on the ATV or pulling them on tubes behind his boat.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Otis; his mother, Dora Otis; his sister, Linda Lynch and his brother, Lenard Perry Otis.
Warren is survived by his siblings, Elaine (Joseph) Tryman, David Otis, Neil (Lori) Otis, Patrick (Beverly Aleman) Otis, Wendy Green; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.