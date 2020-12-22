Warren Samuelson, 87 - obituary

Warren Ronald Samuelson, 87, died peacefully on December 18, 2020 in Minnesota.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Survived by son, Richard (Linda) Samuelson; daughter, Tammy (Mike) Johnston; and four grandchildren, Richard (Laura) Samuelson, Alisan (Jesse) Johnston, Kelly Samuelson and Nate (Sara) Johnston; many other nieces, nephews, both spouses, stepchildren and long-time friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Minnie Samuelson; his siblings, Wilbur, Darlene, Stella, Lydia and twin Walter.
His passions were music (weddings, concerts, karaoke), family and friends, hunting, boating, letter writing and the sunny outdoors.
Warren was born January 20, 1933, and raised on the family farm in Eastwood, Minnesota. He attended the Opstead Baptist Church and that is where his love for music began. He graduated from Isle High School and was part of quartet that won the Minnesota State Championship that year. After high school, he began working on the family farm with his twin brother and their mother.
Warren played many instruments and sang at every opportunity in a beautiful tenor voice. He met Alice Templin and they were married in 1954. They had two children, Rick and Tammy. They owned and worked the Opstead Store from 1959 to 1964. Warren was also a school bus driver for Isle schools during that time. They lived in Duluth briefly and then the family moved to Coon Rapids, Minnesota. Warren began working at National Beauty Supply and began his life career as a salesman in 1965.
In 1979, he was married to Marilyn Hibbs and they enjoyed music together. The sunny weather drew Warren as they moved between homes in Yuma Arizona, Branson Missouri, and Isle, Minnesota, in the retirement years. He was always keeping busy, tinkering or socializing and always smiling. He was frequently involved in organizing the “All school reunions” for Isle Highschool, family reunions and welcomed visits at any of the locations they happened to be.
Warren enjoyed life’s simplest pleasures, touched the heart of so many and truly lived a full life.