Wayne Johnson, 84, LeSueur - obituary

Wayne R. Johnson died peacefully at his home in Le Sueur, Minnesota, on October 18, 2020, at the age of 84.
Wayne is survived by his lifelong friend and wife, Dotti DeWitt; sister-in-laws, Delphia Cooper and Gloria Older and husband Douglas; brother, David (Vicki) Johnson; sister, Susan Johnson; children, Cynthia (Keith) White, Kathy Stiling, Thomas (Yelena), Kari Hammer;16 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jean; brother, Roger Johnson; and sister, Janet Menor.
Wayne was born in Chicago, Ill., son of Emery and Lydia (Springer) Johnson. The family later moved to Minnesota and Wayne graduated from Ortonville High School in 1953. He married Jean Quisley Sundsbo on March 25, 1961. They moved to Santa Barbara, Calif., where he graduated from Brooks Institute, majoring in photography. They eventually settled in Richfield, Minn., where they raised their four children and he ran his own photographic processing lab.
Memorials can be made to your local food shelf.
