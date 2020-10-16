Willard Karg, 88, Isle - obituary

Willard Peter Karg went home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. He passed away at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, Minnesota. He was 88 years old.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon, Minn. Military Honors are being provided by the Isle Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
He is survived by his wife, MaryAnn Karg; sisters, Shirley Johnson (Willard), Bonnie Stugelmeyer; sister-in-law, Hazel Karg; five children, Pamela Tramm (Ross), Roland Karg (Leslie), Michael Karg (Carrie), Kathleen Young (Travis), and Steven Karg (Gretchen); fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren (and counting!).
He is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ella Karg; stepparents, Eddie and Lena Swanson; sisters and brother, Karen Koll, Donna Schultz, and David Karg; and great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Tramm.
A genuine jokester, Willard was always looking for a laugh. His sense of humor and infectious laughter will be dearly missed. He was a good neighbor to all, and will be remembered for his compassion, friendliness, and generosity. Willard never denied the opportunity to take his golf cart out for a ride on the town to visit with friends and family. He loved to mow lawns and snow blow driveways for people, and he loved his tractor, Herbie, which won multiple trophies in the Annual Isle Days Tractor Shows. A familiar presence in the community, he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.Willard was born in Glencoe, Minn. On March 11th, 1932. He worked on his family farm from a young age until he was drafted. He served as a sharpshooter in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1956 to 1958, receiving a Medal of Good Conduct for his service. While working construction on Hwy. 27, he stopped at Lund’s Cafe, where he met MaryAnn, the love of his life. They spent 58 memorable years in Isle, Minn., where they raised their five children, and where Willard was a member of the local VFW. He was a heavy equipment operator and truck driver for most of his life, and he owned and operated Karg & Sons Timber Products.
