William A. Konze

William A. "Bill" Konze, age 81, of Milaca MN, former resident of Onamia, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the VA Health Care System in St. Cloud from heart complications.
Bill was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 10, 1940 to parents Warren and Evelyn (Hammarberg) Konze. During his younger years, he lived in Minneapolis with his mother but he also spent time living with his maternal grandparents in Milaca. Eventually he came to live in Onamia with his uncle and aunt, Wade and Viola (Hammarberg) Warren on the family hobby farm. Although he attended school mainly in Minneapolis, he returned to Onamia for his senior year. He graduated from Onamia High School, Class of 1958.
Following high school, Bill entered the military and completed basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas. Due to a medical condition, his service in the Air Force was brief, and he was honorably discharged in September 1958. Bill returned to Onamia and on October 20, 1962, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Virginia "Ginny" Traver. They made their home west of Onamia along the Rum River for over 50 years.
Bill worked several years for Mille Lacs Maple Products then in 1970 started working for the City of Onamia. For four years, he was the manager of the municipal liquor store. In 1974, he transferred to the city maintenance department where he became supervisor until his retirement in 2002.
Bill had many interests and was involved in numerous projects during his lifetime. He was passionate about the local history and collected memorabilia from businesses that thrived as Onamia grew through the 1900's. He was instrumental in leading the push to preserve and restore the former Onamia Soo Line train depot. In recent years, Bill donated items of local historical significance and those are on display in the depot.
Bill will be fondly remembered for his humor and kindness, willingness to help others, collecting antiques, hunting for unique rocks, listening to music and the love he had for his wife, Ginny. Bill had many friends who he greatly enjoyed stopping to visit, share a laugh and a story and maybe a slice of his famous cherry delight dessert. He will be dearly missed.
Bill is survived by daughters Pam Konze of Onamia; Paula (Bob) Langheim of Lawrenceburg Kentucky; a sister Patricia (Joe) Bourret of Glastonbury Connecticut; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Virginia (Traver) Konze and his parents.
Per Bill's wishes, no memorial service was held.