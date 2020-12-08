William “Bill” Gross of Isle, Minnesota, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia. He was 74 years old.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon with Father Greg Poser, OSC officiating. Burial with military honors will be at a later date. A full obituary will follow.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
