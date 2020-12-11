William Gross, 74, Isle - obituary

William “Bill” Gross of Isle passed away with his children at his side on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Mille Lacs Health Systems in Onamia, Minnesota. He was 74 years old.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Dec. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Wahkon with Father Greg Poser, OSC officiating. Music will be provided Kathy Lundeen and Kathy Statz. Burial with military honors will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Mille Lacs Funeral and Cremation Services.
Bill is survived by his daughter Tricia (Ron) Coons of Bemidji, Minn.; son Chad (Naomi) Gross of Isle, Minn.; grandchildren, Kayla (Shawn) Smith of Crookston, Minn., Aubrie Gross of Mora, Minn., Lucas Gross of Isle, Minn., Sean Weed of Isle, Minn., James Carne of Isle, Minn., Chelsea (Patrick) Grob of Onamia, Minn., Shi Cooper of Glen, Minn.; great -grandson, Beau Gross of Mora, Minn.; brother, Richard (Dorothy) of Venice, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn “Tootie” Gross; his parents, Abner and Minnie Gross; his sister, Marilyn Gross; his son, Tracy Gross; and his parents-in-law, Alfred and Marie Block.
Bill was born to Abner and Minnie Gross on December 29, 1945 in Fargo, N.D. He grew up in West Fargo until his parents bought a resort on Mille Lacs Lake in 1961.
He served his country from 1965 to 1968 when he joined the army and was sent to Viet Nam.
He met and fell in love with Marilyn “Tootie” Block and the two were married on April 6, 1974. The two of them lived together in Hillman most of their married life. When Bill retired, they moved to a house in the country northeast of Isle.
Bill spent most of his career commercially painting and hanging wallpaper. He worked for Fransen Decorating, owned his own painting business, and finished off his career with Steinbrecker’s. He worked hard and was an extremely dedicated employee.
He enjoyed spending time with his family. His children, grandchildren and great-grandson always were able to put a smile on his face, and he was proud of each of them. He enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and deer hunting. He also enjoyed collecting Saint Nicholas figurines, beer mirrors and mugs.