William Harold Leathers, 60, of Aitkin MN passed away on April 25, 2023. Bill was born on January 23, 1963 to Jerome Leathers and Georgia (Nelson-Leathers) Skoglund in Onamia MN. He attended Wahkon and Isle schools where he played football and enjoyed many hours of hunting and fishing at his parents and grandparents resorts.
After school Bill followed his father traveling and erecting pylon power towers. This occupation took them and other family members throughout the United States living in many locations. Bill married Sandra (Geske) Leathers in 1989 and settled in Aitkin MN. There they had three children Alizabeth Kay, Jerome Craig and Katilee Bernice. During this time bill owned and operated a landscape company (Bill's Bobcat Service), operated heavy equipment and logged in the winter. He spent many hours hunting and fishing with his children, other family members and friends. After retiring Bill enjoyed spending time with his children and granddaughter, Sofia Kay Leathers. His sense of humor and kind heart will be missed by family and friends.
Bill was proceeded in death by his daughter, Alizabeth; father, Jerome; sister, Kelly Jo Leathers; brother-in-law, LB Young and nephew Dylan Simonson. He is survived by his son, Jerome Craig (Kaitlyn) granddaughter Sofia; daughter Katilee; mother, Georgia; sisters Lori Leathers and Linda Young and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wahkon Inn May 25th, 2023 from 12pm to 3pm.
