A short history of the origin of girls cross-country in the schools of Isle and Onamia is this: In 2003, the Onamia School Board decided to bring back cross country at their school — a program that had died for lack of interest years before.
Onamia educator Jeff Walz jumped at the chance to move from coaching C-squad volleyball to taking on the head coaching duties of girls cross-country.
For two years, Walz tried to get the Isle School Board to let their school pair with the Onamia athletes. In 2005, that pairing happened, and that season Isle athletes Heidi Groth, Olga Oseth, Julie Sammis, and Darcee Roeschlein joined the team of Mary Virnig, Melissa and Jenny Agnew and Jaisie Schmidt of Onamia to form the newly-paired Mille Lacs Raiders team in cross-country.
According to Walz, that squad bonded quickly, and surprisingly finished the season earning a berth in the state cross-country tournament. “There were only four Onamia athletes on varsity and without the Isle runners, we would not have gone to state,” Walz claimed.
With Virnig graduating, it took three years for the team to earn another berth in the state tourney.
In 2008, Onamia again had four solid runners with the Agnew twins, along with Sarah Virnig and Schmidt, and with the addition of Sabrina Carlson and Blair Thielen of Isle, they formed an amazing team that finished first or second in every meet in which they competed that season and won a Section title and another trip to state. “We were ranked 19th in the state polls and finished seventh out of the 16 teams at the state tournament.”
From those years until 2020, the Raiders had been able to field complete varsity teams. That changed in 2020. “Blame it on COVID or the lack of interest in the sport, but the Mille Lacs Raiders have not fielded a complete varsity team for the past few seasons,” Walz said.
Without a complete team, Walz was forced to put his focus on individual athletes and what they could do in competition. One of those who rose to the top runners in the Great River Conference was Onamia student/athlete Molly Saboo, who last fall earned a spot in the State Tournament as an individual.
And this season, coach Walz is enjoying the success of his two top runners: Isle eighth-grader Abby Skogen and Onamia freshman, Liz Schleis, who had both made the top 10 in every race they ran through Oct. 1, even competing against difficult opponents and in large meets. “They are fun to watch,” Walz claims. “Both are always near the lead and have turned in strong finishes.”
The rest of the team, including eighth-grader Kylie Lorentz, ninth-grader Sarah Litz and sophomore June Schleis have been battling injuries and sickness, which has kept them off the course at times.
So, Walz, if he continues to coach in the near future, is hoping to add a few more runners from Onamia and Isle so the Raiders can once again field a complete varsity team.
