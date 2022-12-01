The Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation (MLACF) is delighted to announce this year’s grant recipients. Two $1,000 grants were awarded: one to Family Pathways in Mille Lacs County and the other to the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group.
“We are grateful for all the ways our supporters enable us to make a meaningful difference in the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Area,” says Kelly LaBrosse, Chair, Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation. “Their financial gifts and volunteerism enable us to award grants for community projects that focus on environmental stewardship, sustainable farming and food programs, economic vitality and community pride and to add value through projects we initiate, such as bringing the Keep It Clean campaign to Mille Lacs Lake.”
About Family Pathways
Since 1978, Family Pathways (https://www.familypathways.org/) has worked to provide support services — including healthy food access, domestic and sexual violence prevention, victim services, supervised visitation and older adult and caregiver services — in numerous communities, including Mille Lacs County. The $1,000 MLACF grant will be used to recruit and recognize Mille Lacs County volunteers who are helping to expand equitable food access. This includes volunteers for DoorStep Delivery, who deliver fresh produce, dairy items, frozen meals and non-perishable items twice a month to older adults that cannot get to a food shelf, as well as volunteers who are helping to increase the number of conveniently located Pop-Up Food Markets and the number of Mobile Food Pantry stops.
“The MLACF grant will help us recognize and support the amazing volunteers who are helping to make our vision of accessible, nutrient-rich foods for vulnerable young and aging adults a reality,” says Kathy Wills, Director of Food Equity and Access, Family Pathways. “These volunteers are truly the backbone of our organization and it’s through their efforts that we are able to have an immediate and positive impact on the lives of the people we serve.”
About the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group
Since 1997, the Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group https://millelacswatershed.org/) has led and supported efforts to protect and improve the water quality of Mille Lacs Lake and its watershed area. These efforts include connecting interested citizens with the appropriate local agency experts and resources, providing educational materials and inspiring simple actions that have a healthy impact on the land and water in our area. The $1,000 MLACF grant will be used to host a series of three Lunch & Learn events at local resorts between February and June 2023.
“The Lunch & Learn events will enable us to increase our outreach efforts to community members and organizations about lakeshore preservation and restoration while supporting local businesses,” says Janet Smude, Mille Lacs Lake Watershed Management Group member. “These events will focus on growing a community of shoreline stewards that share information with friends, neighbors and lakeshore property owners about opportunities to partner with their local Soil and Water Conservation District or to implement do-it-yourself projects.”
For more information about the MLACF and the types of projects it supports or to apply for a grant or make a donation, visit https://mlacf.org/.
