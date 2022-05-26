Grant applications will be reviewed in October and grants will be awarded in November.
For the second consecutive year, the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation will accept grant applications beginning June 1 through Sept. 15, 2022. The foundation awards grants for projects that focus on one or more of the following:
• Environmental stewardship and community beautification: Protecting and promoting water quality, natural habitats and green spaces
• Sustainable farming and food programs: Bringing thoughtfully raised nutrient-rich foods to the hungry in our communities
• Economic vitality: Conducting outdoor recreational events and opportunities in environmentally conscientious ways
• Community pride: Bringing natural history to life through art, cultural events and storytelling and recognizing volunteers who drive the vitality of our unique area.
Through fundraising and grant making, the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation (MLACF) supports the healthy growth of communities in the Mille Lacs watershed area while safeguarding and improving the area’s natural resources.
This includes inspiring responsible, compassionate and inclusive community building in the following communities:
• Cities — Isle, Garrison, Onamia, Vineland and Wahkon
• Sovereign Nations — Mille Lacs Band of the Ojibwe
• Townships — Bay Lake, Eastside, Garrison, Hazelton, Isle Harbor, Kathio, Lakeside, Malmo, Roosevelt, South Harbor and Wealthwood
Eligible applicants are those that serve the fund’s designated geographic area.
These can be 501(c)(3) organizations, school districts, other local units of government and community groups operating through a mission-related fiscal host with the appropriate tax-exempt status.
In November 2021, the MLACF awarded two $1,000 grants.
One went to the Mille Lacs Scenic Byway Project to establish a birding trail, which will help further wildlife appreciation and attract visitors to the area.
The other was awarded to the Mille Lacs Watershed Management Group to host a Community of Stewards event that will foster shoreland stewardship projects.
“We look forward to our second year of accepting grant applications and awarding grants that will benefit our community,” says Kelly LaBrosse, president, MLACF. “Please help us spread the word about the MLACF grants. We also encourage anyone who is interested in giving to the MLACF to visit our giving page.”
To apply for a grant, visit https://mlacf.org/grants/. Grant applications will be reviewed in October and grants will be awarded in November.
To donate to the MLACF, visit https://www.givemn.org/story/Mlacf. In partnership with MLACF, the Initiative Foundation oversees and manages financial contributions for the fund.
The Foundation also provides staff support to the advisory board and ensures compliance with legal and professional standards. These services allow volunteer leaders to focus on meeting community needs and embracing the local quality of life. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, contributions to the fund are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
For more information about the MLACF, visit https://mlacf.org/. Or Like Us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MilleLacsAreaCommunityFoundation. Follow us on Instagram at millelacsareacommfoundation.
The MLACF Advisory Board is a partner fund of the Initiative Foundation and has brought the Keep It Clean campaign to Mille Lacs Lake.
Created in 1986, the Initiative Foundation helps people throughout Central Minnesota build a thriving economy, vibrant communities and a lasting culture of generosity.
The Foundation serves the 14 counties of Central Minnesota, providing nonprofit grants, business loans, leadership training and an array of donor services. It believes that local people have the greatest sum of initiative, knowledge and relationships to achieve a brighter future.
