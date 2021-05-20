A community fund to support the Mille Lacs watershed area has been given new life thanks to the efforts of a handful of volunteers who stepped up and took action. Formerly known as the Isle Area Community Foundation (IACF), the fund was started in 2006 with a single $9,000 gift from VFW Post 2816 (now 2762). Not long after its creation, the advisory board disbanded and the fund quietly grew to $20,000, the threshold necessary to begin making grants.
During the summer of 2020, the Initiative Foundation’s Community Philanthropy Team conducted a review of all its partner fund agreements. At the same time, an Isle-area-community member participated in an Initiative Foundation training program. This combination of events sparked a conversation that led to the assembly of a new advisory board.
Renamed the Mille Lacs Area Community Foundation (MLACF), the fund’s Advisory Board Officers include Chair Kelly LaBrosse, Vice Chair Ann Brucciani Lyon, Secretary/Treasurer Barb Eller and Advisory Board Members Patti Berger, Brad Harrington and Evangeline Moen.
Through fundraising and grant making, the MLACF supports the healthy growth of communities in the Mille Lacs watershed area while safeguarding and improving the area’s natural resources. This includes inspiring responsible, compassionate and inclusive community building in the following communities:
• Cities — Isle, Garrison, Onamia, Vineland and Wahkon
• Sovereign Nations — Mille Lacs Band of the Ojibwe
• Townships — Bay Lake, Eastside, Garrison, Hazelton, Isle Harbor, Kathio, Lakeside, Malmo, Roosevelt, South Harbor and Wealthwood
To apply for a grant, visit https://mlacf.org/grants/. The MLACF will accept grant applications beginning June 1 through September 15, 2021, for projects that focus on one or more of the following:
• Environmental stewardship and community beautification: Protecting and promoting water quality, natural habitats and green spaces
• Sustainable farming and food programs: Bringing thoughtfully raised nutrient-rich foods to the hungry in our communities
• Economic vitality: Conducting outdoor recreational events and opportunities in environmentally conscientious ways
• Community pride: Bringing natural history to life through art, cultural events and storytelling and recognizing volunteers who drive the vitality of our unique area.
Grant applications will be reviewed in October and grants will be awarded in November.
Eligible applicants are those that serve the fund’s designated geographic area. These can be 501(c)(3) organizations, school districts, other local units of government and community groups operating through a mission-related fiscal host with the appropriate tax-exempt status.
To donate to the MLACF, visit https://www.givemn.org/story/Mlacf. For more information about the MLACF, visit https://mlacf.org/. Or Like MLACF on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MilleLacsAreaCommunityFoundation.
