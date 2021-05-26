Though the Mille Lacs Community has been fortunate to have the asset of the lake for recreation during the pandemic when all events have been shut down, the absence of those events have no doubt taken their toll on the community – in generating revenue for vendors, generating revenue for charitable organizations and just the general mental well-being of community members. We all need to have fun and be together.
But this summer, that will all change. Resorts, restaurants, theaters, the casino, fishing launches, and state parks are all open and ready for business. Things are returning to normal!
Below is a list of some of the events that will be happening again this summer.
Wahkon Veterans Park Re-dedication Ceremony
The Wahkon Veterans Park will be having its 100th anniversary re-dedication ceremony on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. The American Legion Honor Guard will be presenting a 21 Gun Salute and will read 200 plus veterans’ names as a tribute. See Wahkon Wave Facebook page for more details.
Onamia Days
Onamia Days is back and will be held on June 11-13. The traditional activities such as a parade, medallion hunt, beer garden, street dance, 5k walk/run, pedal pull, Onamia royalty pageant and other events are expected to happen.
Carnival ride tickets and buttons are on sale now and available at Woodlands National Bank (downtown and at Grand Market), Super Stop, Onamia Drug, and Agnew Hardware Hank. Additionally buttons are available at Carquest, Geno’s, Litke Liquor, and Sunshine Flower Shoppe. Buttons are just $2 this year and gives the purchaser the chance to win great prizes donated by local businesses. See the Onamia Area Civic Association Facebook page and future Messenger editions for more information on the event.
4th Annual Big Stix Scramble Golf Tournament
The 4th Annual Big Stix Scramble Golf Tournament and Raffle will be held on Saturday, June 12 at Izatys and sponsored by BayView Bar & Grill in Onamia from 7 a.m. - 1a.m. The fundraiser for prostate cancer is in honor of Ramona’s Dad, Harold C. Hamilton. Proceeds will benefit prostate cancer patients and families.
See https://www.bayviewbarandgrill.net/big-stix-scramble, stop at BayView Bar & Grill or check out their Facebook page for more details. Four-person teams must sign up no later than June 14 to participate.
Garrison Fire Fest
Garrison Fire Fest will be held on June 19 at the Jake Regan Park in Garrison. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and feature food vendors, cocktails and beer for purchase, pig roast, softball and bean bag tournament, kids safe house and activities, silent auction, and a street dance from 7 -11 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will go to support Garrison Fire and Rescue. See Garrison Fire and Rescue’s Facebook page for more information.
Fly Our Flag High Motorcycle Ride
The 7th annual Fly Our Flag High Motorcycle Ride will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 3 at the Isle Fire Hall located at 40381 5th Ave. S in Isle. A pancake breakfast will be held from 8-10 a.m. with a free will donation. A raffle drawing will be held at 10:30 a.m.
All proceeds benefit the Isle Fire Department. See the Isle Fire Department Relief Association Facebook page for more information.
Wahkon Days
Reported in the May 19 edition of the Messenger, “Wahkon Days will Happen” according to Wahkon Mayor Ronda Bjornson. Who will be sponsoring the event, how many days it will be held and what activities will be featured were still in flux at that time. Mentioned were the street dance on Friday and Saturday, car parade down Main Street, and the possibility of activities in the park as well as a farmers market on Sunday, so as not to interfere with the market in Isle. The planning committee will be meeting soon to sort out the details. Fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend are also being discussed. Keep an eye open for a list of events in the Messenger.
Isle Days ‘Making Up For Lost Time’
Isle Days was one of several events cancelled last year due to the pandemic. But this year, Isle Days is back with the theme “Making Up For Lost Time” and will be held on July 9-11. Isle Days will consist of a fun run, parade and family feud on Saturday. The typical events such as a car show, craft fair, Miss Isle pageant, along with other events, will be held once again. The softball tournament may not be held due to the lack of an organizer for the event, and the quilt show will not be happening this year as well. Food vendors and music are on the docket, however.
More information with specific details will be published in a future edition of the Messenger.
Iconic Fest
The two-day outdoor music festival called Iconic Fest will take place on July 9 and 10 at the Green Lantern located nine miles east of Brainerd on Hwy. 18. The event will feature artists Diamond Rio, Exile, John Conlee and more. Tickets and information can be found at www.iconicfest.com.
Garrison Play Days Festival
The Garrison Commercial Club Board has officially committed to hosting Garrison Play Days this year. The event will take place on July 16, 17 and 18th. The event will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Activities such as a parade, craft show, food/vendors, softball tournament, volleyball tournament, and car show will likely take place.
Organizers say that some activities may have to be conducted differently, but they still plan to have a whole lot of fun for families like always. More information to be released very soon and published in the Messenger and found on the Garrison Commercial Club website at http://www.garrisonmn.com/ and Facebook page.
Grand Makwa re-opening
After over a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Makwa Cinema is re-opening. The grand re-opening date is scheduled for May 28 with two of three being brand new movies (A Quiet Place II and Godzilla vs. Kong) and the third (Cruella) being one that opened during the pandemic but is well-suited for the big screen.
Grand Makwa Cinema Manager Nick Shaw said the theater will be open only on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) and that the theater is bringing some new, exciting things to create a “night out experience” rather than simply a movie and popcorn.
“We’re revamping the theater a little and bringing in more food to the concessions, along with a new look,” said Shaw.
Shaw noted that people have been feeling something missing in their lives with the theaters being closed, and people have had to experience a new way of streaming. “People want to get out and watch movies and have that experience with other people,” he said. “We want to give them a good value and make it affordable.”
For more information on movies, check the weekly ad in the Messenger or visit https://grandmakwacinema.com/.
Editor’s note: First in an ongoing series looking at the pandemic and its effect on our community.
