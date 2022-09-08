Rosetta Stone

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Aanjibimaadizing Program, in partnership with Rosetta Stone, has developed an Ojibwe language curriculum, which was released to the public on March 1, 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Aanjibimaadizing celebrated its release. Gathered together in the picture above are Band members who participated in the curriculum’s development and used their acting talents to enrich language learners with day-to-day use of the Ojibwe language.

