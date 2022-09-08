The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Aanjibimaadizing Program, in partnership with Rosetta Stone, has developed an Ojibwe language curriculum, which was released to the public on March 1, 2022. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Aanjibimaadizing celebrated its release. Gathered together in the picture above are Band members who participated in the curriculum’s development and used their acting talents to enrich language learners with day-to-day use of the Ojibwe language.
Read about one of the artists, Chase Sam, who contributed artistic illustrations for the curriculum in this issue.
Seated: Bette Sam, Shirley Boyd, Baabiitaw Boyd
Standing: Amanda Nickaboine, William Premo, Brad Harrington, Niiyo Gonzalez, Shiime Fahrlander, Jada Grap, Byron Ninham, Joe Nayquonabe, Chato Gonzalez, Aatawe Fahrlander, and Wendy Merrill.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
