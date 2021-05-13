Thousands of red dresses were set out on the State Capitol lawn on Wednesday, May 5 to represent what’s happened historically to Native American women across the nation. This day is recognized as the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW).
The red handprint represents the stolen voices of countless murdered and missing indigenous women and children. “We are their voices,” said Nicole Anderson, Commission of Health and Human Services, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, member of the Minnesota MMIW Task Force.
The May 5th event was a coordinated effort between MMIW Task Force of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota Indian Affairs Council (MIAC), and our indigenous leaders in the House and Senate.
Though awareness for MMIW has increased in recent years, it still very much remains a crisis. According to the U.S. Justice Department:
• The murder rate of Native females is more than ten times the national average on some reservations.
• 84.3 percent of Native women experience violence and 56 percent experience sexual violence in their lifetime.
• The vast majority (96 percent) of Indigenous female victims of sexual violence experience violence at the hands of a non-Native perpetrator; 21 percent have experienced interracial violence.
In addition, homicide is the third leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women and children 10-24 years of age, and the fifth leading cause of death for American Indian and Alaska Native women between 25 and 34 years of age, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In 2016, 5,712 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls were reported, but only 116 of them were logged in the Department of Justice database.
“It is important to note that this is happening all around us – domestic violence, substance abuse, trafficking – all lead to the crisis. People are just not aware that it is happening right here in our own backyards,” Nicole said. “There is a lot of work needed to address the systemic issues and disparities, but we are facing the right direction now.”
Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin was invited to a signing ceremony in Washington D.C. when President Trump announced the “Operation Lady Justice” that included a Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives.
President Biden and Secretary Haaland have taken this work even further, with a Presidential Proclamation issued on May 5 that significantly expands this work. “President Biden’s expansion of the Task Force to include not just federal officials but also Indian people who are most impacted, is key,” Benjamin said. “The President has also committed resources to support this work. With Secretary Haaland’s leadership I am hopeful that solutions are on the horizon.”
