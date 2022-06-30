Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police is pleased to announce the Police Explorer Program for youth between the ages of 15 to 19 years old who may be interested in a career in law enforcement. Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police will educate young men and women in the field of law enforcement through classroom instruction, practical exercises, and local field trips. The curriculum is meant to help the explorer decide if the field of law enforcement is right for them and provide a sound foundation for which they can build their career.
Those who are interested can submit an application request or questions via email to the Police Explorer Coordinator Office Dusty Burton, dusty.burton@mltpd.com, or by calling the main office 320-532-3430.
Explorers will participate while in uniform. Its purpose is to provide the youth personal awareness of the criminal justice system through trainings, practical experiences, and other activities. The program also provides life skills, leadership experiences, and develops character and citizenship through involvement within our community and allowing these experiences to prepare the youth to become responsible caring adults. The Mille Lacs Band Police Explorer Program is designed for Mille Lacs Band Members between the ages of 15-19, who have a good school attendance record and maintain a G.P.A. of 2.0 or higher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.