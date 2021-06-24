Police Department officers
Chief of Police
Sara Rice
Deputy Chief of Police
James West
Sergeants
Derrick Naumann
Craig Nguyen
Jason Rice
Investigators
Bradley Gadbois
Adam Cook
Conservation Officers
Ashley Burton
Jeff Schafer
Emergency Manager
Monte Fronk
Officers
Dusty Burton
Brandon DeCent
Josh Hemsworth
Brandon Koehnle
Ryan Pekarek
Tyler Rosnau
Julian Walker
Kirk Workman
Bailiff
Brett Haskin
K-9 Officers
Brody Hicks
Tim Kintop
