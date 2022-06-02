The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe announced recently that the Band’s Aanjibimaadizing program was awarded the Chief’s Award at the 42nd National Indian and Native American Employment and Training Conference (NINAETC).
NINAETC serves the needs of a broad membership of Indian and Native American tribal governments, consortia, and organizations by providing training for grantees who are funded under either Section 166 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act or the Public Law 102-477 Act. There are 72 tribal programs that operate as grantees under PL 102-477 nationally. Each year one PL 102-477 program grantee receives the Division Chief’s Award.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the staff at Aanjibimaadizing for prioritizing the service, success, and overall well-being of our Mille Lacs Band community members that participate in the program,” said Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin. “The growth and the support administered is unparalleled across the region and the country. We couldn’t be prouder.”
Aanjibimaadizing was nominated for the award by Rae Belle Whitcomb, Director of Workforce Development at Bristol Bay Native Association. The nomination for the award cited Aanji’s excellence in service as demonstrated by its statistical and narrative reports.
Highlights include:
• Client and youth participation has more than doubled from 307 in FY18 to 736 in FY21 for adults and from 180 in FY18 to 406 in FY21 for youth
• Staffing was increased to meet the multiple needs of adult and youth clients (73% of Aanjibimaadizing staff are Native Americans and over half are MLBO members or descendants)
• Two counties of service were added
• SNAP access was addressed
• Youth Services were expanded to all districts and the Urban Area
• Absorbed Wrap-A-Round and Niigaan to avoid duplication of services and save net revenue
• The number of training sessions offered have increased over 1800% - from 13 in FY 18 to over 250 per year in FY21
• Administration was provided for 5 separate COVID-19 funding streams
• Improved data collection
• Launched the aanji.org website
• Put forms online for better access and transparency
• Moved to Laserfiche to streamline payment process
• Published 5 monolingual Ojibwe books written by elders
• Launched Rosetta Stone – Ojibwe, and have distributed nearly 2500 accounts.
• Supported Mille Lacs Band Early Education Program
• Average adult earning gain increased from $6.63 to $12.75
• Businesses Assisted has increased from 1 to 126
• Distributed over $ 2.6 million in COVID-19 funding
• One of the first in the nation to distribute pandemic funds
• Developed processes pertaining to the pandemic funds that were copied across the state.
• Provided award winning service to over 800 families.
“Aanjibimaadizing has come so far in three short years, and I am so proud of this department and of our staff who work tirelessly to provide multiple services to Band members and other tribal members in the state,” said Tammy Wickstrom, Executive Director of Aanjibimaadizing. “This award is a huge win for our staff, and a meaningful validation of our program model.”
Aanjibimaadizing is operated as a division of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Department of Administration. All program services are offered to support obtaining and retaining employment, improving or creating a position of job readiness, and addressing barriers through the Mille Lacs Band 477 Program. This program provides services to Tribal members seeking to establish self-sufficiency for themselves and their families in accordance with Public Law 102-477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.