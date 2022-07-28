The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe swore in three members to its Band Assembly, which is the legislative branch of the tribal government, in a ceremony at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs Convention Center on July 12. Sheldon Boyd was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer, Wendy Merrill is the incoming District II Representative, and Harry Davis is the incoming District III Representative.

“The past four years have been a period of significant productivity and progress for our Band. The Legislative and Executive branches have both prioritized improving our communities by building one of the most collaborative and constructive partnerships in recent history. Together, we have worked to improve our laws and make meaningful change that benefits Band Members.  I congratulate each of you and look forward to continued cooperation with this new Band Assembly – together we will accomplish even more for our Band Members over the next four years,” said Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.