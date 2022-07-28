The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe swore in three members to its Band Assembly, which is the legislative branch of the tribal government, in a ceremony at the Grand Casino Mille Lacs Convention Center on July 12. Sheldon Boyd was re-elected Secretary-Treasurer, Wendy Merrill is the incoming District II Representative, and Harry Davis is the incoming District III Representative.
“The past four years have been a period of significant productivity and progress for our Band. The Legislative and Executive branches have both prioritized improving our communities by building one of the most collaborative and constructive partnerships in recent history. Together, we have worked to improve our laws and make meaningful change that benefits Band Members. I congratulate each of you and look forward to continued cooperation with this new Band Assembly – together we will accomplish even more for our Band Members over the next four years,” said Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin.
The Band Assembly consists of one Representative from each of the reservation’s three districts and the Secretary-Treasurer who presides over the Band Assembly as speaker – all of whom serve four-year terms.
“The purpose of these last four years was to establish a core group that is the Legislative Branch – a group meant to provide continuity in lawmaking processes as future Representatives and Secretary-Treasurers cycle through per the will of the People.”
“I sought office to make our communities a better place. I’m your voice and someone to listen to your concerns. I aim to build strong relationships, have open communication, work collaboratively, find opportunities to unite us here at home. Miigwech from the bottom of my heart for the honor of being your elected District II Representative for the Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. I will forever remain grateful and would like to thank everyone for supporting me.”
“Miigwech to all who supported us in the last election – we will do our best to exceed expectations and enjoy better lives in all three districts.”
Mille Lacs Reservation is located in east central Minnesota and is the perpetual home of the Non-Removable Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe (www.millelacsband.com). More than 2,300 of the Band’s 4,700 members live within reservation boundaries. The Band supports its members with a variety of services for economic, social and cultural advancement, including health services, early childhood and youth centers and economic development planning.
(0) comments
