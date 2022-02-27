The Mille Lacs boys basketball team’s overall record slid to 1-19 after losing both of their games last week. The Raiders have just five games left on their regular schedule.
Braham
It was the story of two different halves on Feb. 15 when the Mille Lacs Raiders took on he Braham Bombers in a conference boys basketball game. The Raiders were just one point out of the lead by intermission, but were outscored by 18 points during the second period on the way to a 61-42 loss.
With 16 points each, Braden Grams and Joneh Johnson accounted for over half of Braham’s total points.
Eric Pederson and TJ Remer combined for 21 of the Raiders point total.
The Northland Eagles for Remer, Mn. put on a display of complete dominance on the court when they visited the Mille Lacs Raiders on Feb. 18.
The Eagles shot 63 percent from the field in the first half taking advantage of 20 Raider turnovers to build a monumental 47-6 lead by intermission.
The second half was more of the same, but up 72-16, the Eagles sent in their second and third string players and running time was installed during the final nine minutes.
The Eagles finished shooting 55 percent from the field, including making good on 33 field goals with 12 3-pointers, nine of which were off the hand of Alexander Wake whose 45 points were more than double the Raiders total score.
