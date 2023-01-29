Mill23_Bask_B-V - IMG_8015c.jpg

Mille Lacs Boys Varsity Basketball -2022-23 

Front: Gabe Honek, Jacob Gallion, Eric Pederson, Josiah Mueller, Julian Tompkins.

Middle: Noah Honek, Jamie Voshell, Wesley Gahbow, Ryan Smith, Jacob Schoeck, Matt Larson.

Back: Hunter Haggberg, coach Brady Husom, coach Jason Runyan, coach Dominic Kruse, TJ Remer. 

Not pictured: Gabe Gahbow

 Photo by picture day pro

The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team took the court this winter competing in their second year as a combined squad, featuring players from Isle and Onamia High Schools. 

