The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team took the court this winter competing in their second year as a combined squad, featuring players from Isle and Onamia High Schools.
In their inaugural campaign last year, the Raiders had a tough time finding wins, ending the season with an overall record of 2-24 and having no wins in the Great River Conference.
This season the Raiders were hoping to find some improvement over last year, but so far that has not been in the cards. Through Jan. 18, The Raiders were still looking for their first win and were ranked near the bottom among the 156 Class A schools in the state.
One factor that has plagued the Raiders over the past two seasons is their inability to deal with an opponent’s press, which has often led to numerous turnovers and lopsided scores in favor of the opposing team by half-time. In their first 10 games this season, the Raiders were outscored 354-172 by half-time, or, on average 35-17. In other words, most games were decided by intermission, and the final scores were lopsided in favor of the Raiders opponents.
Those negative figures have mostly to do with double-digit turnovers committed by Mille Lacs offense who have had a rough time handling an opponent’s press.
Head coach Jason Runyon says the team has worked hard at beating the press during practice, but when the players get on the court at game-time they “seem to panic and forget what we had worked so hard on.”
Another reason for the Raiders having a tough go of it is the fact they are playing with just two seniors on the squad, and the reality that they are getting little offensive production from the guard position. As soon as the three guards, who are used interchangeably, get to scoring more and the team finds a way of not turning the ball over on average of over 20 times per contest, the Raiders will be more competitive — and at this point, being more competitive is definitely a goal. With around a dozen games remaining before postseason, it seems as though the Raiders will have a tough time even getting the two wins they found last season, especially if they can’t perform better getting the ball down court.
But for those skeptics who are second-guessing the pairing of the two schools beginning last season, consider this: had the two schools gone it alone this season, both Isle and Onamia would more than likely have still had a tough time fielding varsity quality teams.
The good news for the two schools is this: today with pairing, they are able to field complete teams at the junior varsity and C-quad levels, something they were not able to do in the past. Good numbers of athletes playing against boys their own age and ability levels, especially a group of talented ninth-graders, ought to pay dividends in the won-loss columns in years to come.
For now, the varsity team will have to rely on improving their skills game by game.
