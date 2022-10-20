Mille Lacs County is adding aerial oblique imagery to the Land Services office toolkit. 

On Sept. 13, Dean Larson, district manager of EagleView, presented to the county board of commissioners during a work session. During the presentation, he demonstrated EagleView’s high-resolution imagery and oblique sights versus a standard “ortho” image. A standard aerial image simply is a straight-down shot, whereas EagleView employs an oblique sight, one at an angle, which Larson said “opens up a lot of applications” for city employees.

