Mille Lacs County is adding aerial oblique imagery to the Land Services office toolkit.
On Sept. 13, Dean Larson, district manager of EagleView, presented to the county board of commissioners during a work session. During the presentation, he demonstrated EagleView’s high-resolution imagery and oblique sights versus a standard “ortho” image. A standard aerial image simply is a straight-down shot, whereas EagleView employs an oblique sight, one at an angle, which Larson said “opens up a lot of applications” for city employees.
Larson also demonstrated that the imagery captures contour mapping, elevation and distance. There is also a potential for 911 integration, he said, which would allow for law enforcement and public safety officials to utilize the imagery for planning purposes. Additionally, GIS layers are incorporated.
Larson stated the purpose of the imagery is “not about a ‘big brother’ thing,” it’s about being able to see county parcels. While the imagery does not have to be public-facing on the county website, there is that option with EagleView. Surrounding counties that have implemented it generally have it public-facing. County Administrator Dillon Hayes said he would “advocate for public use,” as the information it would provide would be useful for business owners, realtors and even those outside the county who are considering moving to the area.
Land Services Director Doug Hansen was on-hand to stipulate the proposed three-year payment totaling about $78,000 would be purchased with non-levy funds. Payments would be about $25,000 a year.
Commissioner Phil Peterson raised concerns about the perception of “big brother.” He saw it as a “real problem” that the county would be watching people from the sky.
During the presentation, despite high-quality resolution and crisp colors, Larson showed that any individuals captured by the drone are not identifiable. Not only that, but any license plates in the shots are unreadable and peering into windows is impossible.
Hansen said the technology will allow the assessors office to have a better understanding of parcels in the county. “Not a lot of people allow us on their property,” he said.
Peterson said the aerial shots would only serve to breed a level of distrust. “Wouldn’t this increase suspicion?” Commissioner Tim Wilhelm asked what Peterson would propose as a solution, to which Peterson said, “I don’t know.”
Hansen reiterated, “Statutorily, we have to visit these properties.”
Hayes pointed out that much of the information EagleView captures is “already out there.”
Commissioner Dave Oslin asked if the technology use would then increase the need for staff in the office. Hayes said that staffing is low in land services, and the imagery can also be seen as a public safety investment, as there are staff who get threatened when making routine visits.
Chair Genny Reynolds pointed out that two people need to go out to inspections now, as opposed to 10 years ago when a solo trip wasn’t unsafe.
No decision was made at the initial presentation, as it was a work meeting. But at the next meeting on Sept. 20, an agenda item asked for consideration to purchase the oblique and ortho imagery by the land based unallocated fund.
Oslin asked, “Could these funds be used for something else in our budget?”
Hayes stated in a later email about the unallocated fund, “That fund is a dedicated portion of recording fees that are allocated by state statute to be utilized for the purposes [Hansen] outlined at today’s meeting. The recording fee is set by state statute, and that statute outlines exactly how much is to be allocated where, and what the eligible uses are; we collect the fee when we record documents.”
At the meeting, Hayes said there is nothing planned in the budget that could be covered with these funds. He added, “If they (EagleView) don’t fly, they don’t get paid.”
Peterson again raised concerns about privacy. “I understand the efficiency of it,” he said, but “it causes a distrust from the public.”
Reynolds likened it to Google Maps, and Hansen stated the county already has ortho imagery online. Peterson stated, “I use Google Maps, … it’s not the same thing.”
Wilhelm made a motion to go forward with the purchase. After Reynolds asked for a second three separate times, the motion failed.
It was brought to the commissioners’ attention once more at the Sept. 27 meeting. At that meeting, Hansen said that the unallocated fund has over $200,000, and every year, about $60,000 is added. Statutes dictate the funds must be land-use, technology related, and it cannot supplant normal expenses.
Oslin made a comment. “I understand Phil’s concern. … If we can do more with less people, and I’m assuming this will do that, I’m for it.”
Wilhelm asked Hansen if the office will be tracking the usefulness of the imagery, to which Hansen stated yes. The motion was brought up again, and this time it passed, with Peterson as a single nay.
The county will pay approximately $26,000 a year for three years from the unallocated fund for a total of $78,105. EagleView will perform the flight in the spring during leaf-off conditions.
