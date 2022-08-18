Mille Lacs County Public Health is working on the development of a new community health improvement plan (CHIP). The community health improvement plan is a long-term effort to address public health concerns in the community. This plan is to be developed by the Mille Lacs County Community Health Board and the community we serve. Your input helps to define the vision that is the basis for future program planning related to the health of our community. 

Mille Lacs County public health understands that a lot has changed in the community within the past two years due to the ongoing global pandemic. These changes indicate a need to shift the focus areas of current public health work within Mille Lacs County. To help local public health better understand the needs of the community we are looking for interested individuals to participate in the Community Health Improvement Plan Advisory Team. 

