On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voting season officially came to an end for Minnesotans as polls closed at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
While the House of Representatives and the Senate in Minnesota will be controlled by Democrat lawmakers with support from re-elected Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, voters in the Mille Lacs area voted distinctly more red than the communities closer to the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.
On a federal level, Republicans seem poised to take the majority in the House of Representatives, which will include this area’s District 8 reelection of Representative Pete Stauber-R. Democrats will have a majority in the Senate after results in Arizona and Nevada came in with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris; a run-off race for a U.S Senate seat is scheduled in Georgia for Dec. 6.
Statewide, Walz and Flanagan secured 1,312,297 votes (52.27%) over Scott Jensen and Matt Birk’s 1,119,920 (44.61%). In 2018, the DFL team won with a similar margin over Republican candidates Jeff Johnson and Donna Bergstrom. But in the Mille Lacs area, Jensen and Birk took 65.07% of the vote with 7,209 ballots cast in their favor over Walz and Flanagan’s 3,390 (30.6%). That echoes results from 2018, as well, when the margin in favor for Johnson and Bergstrom was over 15% in favor of the Republican candidates in Mille Lacs and Crow Wing Counties. In Aitkin County, that margin was 13.76% in favor of the Republican candidates.
It was in 2018 that the U.S. House of Representatives District 8 in Minnesota flipped to Republican Pete Stauber, after the district had been represented by Rick Nolan-DFL for six years.
Zooming in on a few Mille Lacs County precincts in some races, Republicans out-performed their DFL counterparts consistently. Only in one precinct did Democrats garner the most votes. Kathio Township, with the exception of a tight State Auditor vote wherein the Republican candidate won and State Senator District 10A, which had no DFL challenger, voted blue. In the partisan races on the ballot, DFLers carried the vote by a margin of about 30 in most cases.
The only other precinct near the lake that voted blue for one ballot choice was the City of Onamia for Minnesota Governor. With four votes, Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan came out over Scott Jensen and Matt Birk, 116 votes to 112, respectively.
In Crow Wing County, Bay Lake, Garrison and Roosevelt Townships, as well as the city of Garrison, all favored Republican candidates as well.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, about 773,255 absentee applications had been submitted as of Nov. 8. Of those, the office accepted 657,575 ballots. Those numbers do include precincts that vote by mail. In Mille Lacs County, of the 2,026 applications received for absentee ballots, 1,640 ballots were accepted as of Nov. 8, when the data was updated. In Crow Wing County, 9,330 applications were submitted, with 7,559 ballots accepted; in Aitkin County, 4,375 ballots were accepted of the 6,279 applications submitted.
Editor’s note: Voting precincts examined for this article include Bay Lake Township, Bradbury Township, Dailey Township, East Side Township, City of Garrison, Garrison Township, Hayland Township, City of Isle, Isle Harbor Township, Kathio Township, Lewis Township, Mudgett Township, City of Onamia, Onamia Township, Page Township, Roosevelt Township and the City of Wahkon. Data compiled from results on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
Mille Lacs County race results
In Mille Lacs County, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website:
Dan Whitcomb, District 2 County Commissioner candidate, won over incumbent Timothy Wilhelm by a small margin – 1,162 votes to 1,044, respectively.
Incumbent Roger Tellinghuisen, District 4 County Commissioner, received 1,364 votes over challenger Richard Savitski, who had 794 votes.
In the County Sheriff’s race, Kyle Burton received 6,159 votes over Travis Johnson, who received 4,214 votes.
The county attorney, and soil and water conservation district races all were uncontested. Joe Walsh will continue to serve as county attorney, as well as Jake Janski as SWCD Supervisor in District 3 and Robert Hoefert in District 5.
In Onamia, where two city council seats were up for election, both incumbents Bill Hill and Joe Boeringa will remain in their council positions, beating out Scott Shelley by 22 votes.
Wahkon incumbent mayor, Ronda Bjornson, won over contenders John (Bill) Thompson and Seth Williams. Thompson lost to Bjornson by a slim margin, garnering 63 votes to Bjornson’s 72. The incumbent city councilors Chip Frederickson and Rick Roberts remain on the council, as well, over challenger Jasson Bauer.
While the three seats for Isle School Board were uncontested, the Onamia School Board saw four candidates vie for three seats. The board will welcome Michael “Mike” Balder to the third open seat. He received the most votes out of the four candidates at 722. Richard Blomer will also join the board, having garnered 567 votes, only 40 more than candidate Josey Duffee. Incumbent Brian Barnett will join the board once more after receiving 607 votes.
Republican candidate Nathan Wesenberg swept DFL opponent Suzanne Cekalla in State Senate District 10, garnering 72.41% of the vote. In District 27, Republican Andrew Matthews also swept his DFL opponent, Emy Minzel. The same results, Republican over DFL candidates, echoed in State House races in districts 10A, 10B and 27B. The race in 10A was not contended by a DFL candidate.
