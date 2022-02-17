Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures has been awarded Project of the Year by the Economic Development Association of Minnesota.
The award recognizes projects and professionals in the economic development industry, who have gone above and beyond or faced significant challenges in the last year.
Winners of the Excellence in Economic Development Awards were announced on Jan. 27, as part of EDAM’s annual Winter Conference.
The MLCV Tribal Economy Business Incubator project was recognized as an ingenious way of improving the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy by providing physical and technical resources to launch small businesses. The goal being to boost the economic and social wellbeing of the community through job creation, circulation of local dollars, and the creation of community gathering places.
After recognizing entrepreneurship offered a potential pathway to greater prosperity, a coalition was formed by MLCV and multiple partners including the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, to study and analyze the impact of business incubators, but also to position several of Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures real estate holdings for redevelopment.
This project is groundbreaking in its ability to bring together the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy, encourage genuine dialogue between Tribal and non-Tribal community members, and set the stage for major investments in the near future.
“This award is a wonderful example of the benefit when like-minded organizations join together to make an impact; we are honored to be recognized by EDAM for our work in the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy.” shares Beth Gruber, Director of Planning & Community Engagement with MLCV. “We are thrilled to kick-off our fourth cohort of Enterprise Academy this month where we will engage with ten new entrepreneurs in the region. The growth of the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy is encouraging as we foster strong partnerships to work together on innovative ideas.”
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures is owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and manages its numerous businesses, including Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Grand Casino Hinckley, the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel, the DoubleTree Hilton in St. Paul, Minn., the DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place in St. Louis Park, Makwa Global, and other businesses such as a commercial laundry, cinema, a grocery store, gas/convenience stores, a golf course and a wastewater treatment plant.
It also considers new economic opportunities to enhance the generational sustainability of the Band and the communities it serves.
The Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) is a state-wide association of professionals who specialize in economic development. EDAM champions economic development through education, collaboration, and advocacy. Our membership consists of public, private and nonprofit professionals who are interested in staying informed and connected to current economic development strategies and best practices. EDAM was originally established in 1967 as the Minnesota Industrial Development Association and has evolved over the last 50 years to an organization dedicated to collaboration and innovation in the economic development industry.
