Dustin Goslin is named Economic Development Professional Of The Year
Dustin Goslin (Pam-Mbwit-M’ko), Vice President of Business & Economic Development for Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures was recently named Economic Development Professional of the Year at the 2022 Annual Travois Indian Country Affordable Housing & Economic Development Conference.
The conference recognized six companies and leaders who represent the best of economic development and whose partnerships and projects have improved the quality of life for people in their communities.
In recent years, Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures (MLCV) has been focused on building economic vibrancy by connecting people and capital to leverage sustainable investments in business, workforce housing, and planned infrastructure to benefit the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and the communities in which MLCV does business. Goslin is leading these sustainable investments with this team.
Those investments – which prompted Goslin’s award – have included Red Willow Estates and the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy Business Incubator.
Red Willow Estates
Red Willow Estates is MLCV’s second affordable workforce housing project that includes 30 townhome units. The project has raised the bar for rural Minnesota as it includes many amenities including a connection to a recreation trail, Ojibwe-inspired landscaping themes, a community garden area, a basketball court, a playground, and an outdoor community gathering area with grills and a fire pit, benches, picnic tables and a covered shelter. According to national experts, this project was the first in the country to be built by a tribal corporation to grow the regional economy, house Tribal and non-Tribal tenants, and leverage unique sources of capital.
Mille Lacs Tribal Economy Business Incubator
The Mille Lacs Tribal Economy Business Incubator is an innovative concept where MLCV partnered with two well-respected nonprofit organizations in Minnesota to bring their model to the Mille Lacs Tribal Economy, which encompasses the three districts of the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe in Census tracts 9504, 9505, 7704, 9703, 9701, 9702. The model was built around revitalizing urban communities from within, and Goslin and his team helped reformat the concept to apply to rural Tribal communities. This pilot concept has now grown to four cohorts and launched an impressive diversity of businesses including a concrete crafting business that specializes in Tribal-inspired headstones and a media business that links traditional Ojibwe ways with contemporary technology. MLCV recently received the 2022 Project of the Year Award from the Economic Development Association of Minnesota for this innovative project.
In response to receiving this recognition, Goslin emphasized that it was a true team effort and recognized the efforts of his colleagues. “I have been privileged to be connected to supportive family, friends, co-workers, and organizations that help ignite my passion. I am honored that our efforts in economic development were recognized through this award.”
Goslin is a proud member of the Prairie Band of Potawatomi Nation of Mayetta, Kansas and of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Wisconsin. In addition to his work, Goslin is part of numerous community leadership roles including serving as a Board Member for the Entrepreneur Fund and as a Trustee for the Blandin Foundation.
“The type of projects MLCV has initiated for tribal communities has afforded me the opportunity to continue my passion by leveraging my networks to support and grow others,” Goslin shared. “I’m grateful that the projects we are involved in are a natural extension of that.”
Visit Travois website to view the other award winners, brief videos about each recipient, and access award ceremony photos.
About Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures
Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures is owned by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe and manages its numerous businesses, including Grand Casino Mille Lacs, Grand Casino Hinckley, the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel, the DoubleTree Hilton in St. Paul, Minn., the DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place in St. Louis Park, Minn., Makwa Global, SLOTCO, and other businesses such as a commercial laundry, cinema, a grocery store, gas/convenience stores, a golf course and a wastewater treatment plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.