Mille Lacs County 4-Hers showcased their animals as they walked the route of the Rhythm on the Rum Parade in Milaca on Thursday, June 17. The parade is to be held August 11-15 at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Mille Lacs Health System was also represented in the Milaca parade.
