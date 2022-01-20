Below are summaries of actions from the Jan. 4 meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board. They were compiled by Jeff Hage.
CVS contract with Kanabec County
The Mille Lacs County office of community and veterans services annually purchases two hours a week of medication management services from Kanabec County Family Services. These appointments are for both children and adults residing in MLC, who are either uninsured and/or underinsured.
The Mille Lacs County Board approved the 2022 contract in the amount of $13,000, which is grant-funded.
Without this contract MLC residents would likely experience a significant delay in psychiatric services due to the statewide shortage of providers, which could result in individuals needing a higher level of care.
Sheriff’s Office wellness program funded
The County Board approved a $7,000 annual contract with Sunrise Wellness for a wellness program within the sheriff’s office. The $7,000 to Sunrise Wellness will provide counseling services to sheriff’s office personnel that will be part of the sheriff’s office wellness program.
The contract with Sunrise Wellness will be funded through the use of federal American Rescue Plan funds. The contract with Sunrise Wellness was prepared by the county attorney’s office.
Legal newspapers designated
Two publications from Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota were designated as Mille Lacs County’s legal newspaper. The Mille Lacs Messenger in Isle will print the bi-monthly meeting minutes from the board of commissioners, as well as county legal notices. The Messenger will also print the first and second printings of the county financial statements. The Union-Times of Princeton will print the county’s annual delinquent tax list.
In other County Board news...
• Genny Reynolds of District 1, representing Princeton, was named chair of the Mille Lacs County Board. Dave Oslin of District 5, representing Isle, was named vice chair of the county board.
• The Board excepted a donation to the sheriff’s office from the Oneok Foundation to go towards the SWAT program. A 4@5 donation from Anthony Pesek for the deputy reserve program was also accepted.
• The Board approved the purchase of a new Toshiba eStudio 7516 AC from Minnesota Computer Systems, Inc. for the The Mille Lacs County office of community and veterans services at a cost of $9,495. The copier is replacing two copies in the office that were scheduled for replacement.
• Public Works Director Kevin Schultz was named the county’s drainage inspector. The previous Drainage Inspector, Chris Berg, has resigned his position.
