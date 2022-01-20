(EDITOR’S NOTE: This meeting was held before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the OSHA mandate on vaccinations and testing.)
The Mille Lacs County Board held a workshop regarding a mask and vaccination policy on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The workshop came a day after Minnesota’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Monday, Jan. 3 adopted the federal OSHA COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard that OSHA approved on Nov. 5, 2021.
The emergency standard applies to large employers (i.e., employers with 100 or more employees) and requires, among other things, that covered employers develop, implement, and enforce mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with an exception for employers that adopt policies requiring employees to be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear face coverings at work in lieu of vaccination.
Minnesota’s OSHA office has stated that it would begin enforcing mask requirements on Monday, Jan. 10 and COVID testing requirements on Feb. 9.
However, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments of Friday, Jan. 7 regarding whether a stay of enforcement of the ETS should be put in place.
The Supreme Court, as of the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11, had yet to rule on the matter, putting into question just how local government units such as Mille Lacs County will deal with the potential mask and vaccination mandates.
Many city and county government units are being encouraged by their membership associations to take steps to comply with the ETS and, at a minimum, be in position to show “‘good faith’ efforts” to implement the rules to avoid potential citations coming out of this period of enforcement discretion.
The National Law Review, on Tuesday, Jan. 11, stated, “Although many had anticipated that the U.S. Supreme Court might rule on the legality of the OSHA ETS prior to today, the Court’s failure to do so means that covered employers should be prepared to comply.”
That’s what Mille Lacs County is lining up to do. At its Jan. 4 workshop, the County laid down plans to take a proposed vaccination and testing policy to a vote on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Employees of the County would be asked to comply with the policy shortly after.
Under the County’s proposal, employees who report to an office at least one day per week would be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing requirements if they are not vaccinated. Employees who do not report regularly to an office- like those who work from home or in an outdoors environment- would instead need to be tested within seven days prior to coming to an office.
Under the county’s proposed policy, employees who are not fully vaccinated would be required to provide proof of weekly COVID-19 testing and would be required to wear a mask while at work.
All County employees would be required to report their vaccination status, and if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination, the proposed vaccination and testing policy states.
Employees not in compliance with the policy would be subject to disciplinary action- which could even result in termination, the policy states.
If approved by the County Board on Jan. 18 and implement soon afterwards, all employees who are not fully vaccinated as of January 31 will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering when in the workplace, the policy states. Because one is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after being vaccinated with a one- or two-dose vaccination, a County employee must obtain their last dose of vaccine by Jan. 17. If an employee who is not vaccinated opts to get vaccinated, the weekly testing requirement would be lifted two weeks after a final vaccination, the policy states.
The Mille Lacs County Board meeting will begin at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The County Board meeting is open to the public. The Board meets in County Board Room on the upper level of the Historic Courthouse in Milaca.
