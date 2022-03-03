Boarding fees for out-of-county inmates at the Mille Lacs County Jail were $$7,699 according to a report from Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge.
In January 2022, Mille Lacs County jail boarded prisoners for the Department of Corrections for $540, Benton County for $4,950, Beltrami County for $995, Itasca County for $4,950 and Lake County for $825 and $1,274 in booking fees for a total of $7,699.
First small Cities Development project complete
Mille Lacs County was awarded $391,000.00 in Small Cities Development Program funds in 2020 to assist in the rehabilitation of rental and commercial properties located within the cities of Foreston and Pease.
Administered by the Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, the first project has now been completed at 171 School Street in Foreston. The $22,591.75 project included new siding, house wrap, flash windows, soffit and facia, new gutters, service doors with screen doors and basement windows.
County appointments
The following have been appointed to positions within the county government. Brenda Eklund was hired as Auditor-Treasurer. Travis Culbertson was hired as Assistant County Veterans Service Officer. The County will also be looking to hire a Land Services Director and an Administrative Financial Technician
In other county board news...
In other items on the Nov. 19 agenda, the board:
• The county sold six vehicles from its fleet on the open market for $40,102. • The Board was presented a resolution calling for the assignment of duties for the offices of both the county coordinator and the auditor-treasurer.
