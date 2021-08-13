Interviews were held for the Mille Lacs County coordinator position on Monday, August 9. The candidate pool was narrowed down to two candidates: Mike Colestock and Dillon Hayes.
The county board selected Dillon Hayes as their new county coordinator effective August 28, 2021.
On July 20, 2021, Dillon Hayes was appointed as the new Mille Lacs County auditor-treasurer. He formerly held the position of environmental resources director. Hayes returned to Mille Lacs County after a short stint as county administrator for Kittson County.
No information on Mike Colestock was available as of press time on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.