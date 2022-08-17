Blue Horse Theater, an interactive equine art and dance theater, performed at the Mille Lacs County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 11. The dances involved their two horses, Blue and Mesabi, their riders, and two dancers.
By Chloe Smith
An alpaca modeling for the 4-H alpaca project.
Photo by Chloe Smith
Mylah Ladenhoff of Milaca played the role of Little Red Riding Hood with her Granny during the “Dress Your Animal” event on Friday, Aug. 12.
Photo by Jeff Hage
Evelyn Jensen is pictured with her five-month-old goat, Cookie. The two were attending the event as milk and cookies.
Photo by Jeff Hage
Emma Pojanowski is pictured with her young cow Marinara in the barn.
