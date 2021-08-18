Weston Shiyou and his sister Valerie show off ribbons earned at the Mille Lacs County Fair on Friday, Aug. 13 with their cow Lewis at the fairgrounds in Princeton. Weston won a blue ribbon in the second prospect steer class. Valerie, still a bit to young to show in competition, earned a participation ribbon for showing Lewis. The Shiyou kids are from Isle and members of the Swamp Stompers 4H club.
