by Connor Cummiskey
Union-Times
The Mille Lacs County Fair returns for the 130th year after the coronavirus pandemic prevented last year’s event.
It starts at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and runs until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Tickets are $3 Wednesday and $5 after that. $10 wristbands are available for access all five days of the fair, while children 6 years old and younger can get in for free.
Three new features are available for visitors to enjoy. Equine storytellers Blue Horse Theatre will hold multiple shows each day of the fair. The group performs stories and dances with horses, including an interactive portion for children.
The fair is bringing a mechanical bull ride to the commercial building. While the machine is akin to what fans of “Urban Cowboy” may recognize, it is updated with inflatable padding and can be adjusted so kids can ride it, according to Michele McPherson, president of the fair board.
Finally visitors will be able try their hand at ax throwing inside a traveling exhibit. The range is set up inside a mobile structure, like a batting cage, to prevent axes from flying too far off target, according to McPherson.
Guests also can purchase a raffle ticket to win a chainsaw carving from I Saw It in Minnesota. Each ticket is $1, or $5 for six tickets, and comes with a chance to win one of six carvings.
A talent show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Competitors have a chance to win a first, second and inSpire Award in one of three categories: preteen, teen and open. Performers must show up at 4:45 p.m. day of and pay a $10 entry fee that will be refunded after their performance. Entry forms are available at the Mille Lacs County Fair website and are due Aug. 13.
