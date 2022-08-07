The Mille Lacs County Fair is getting ready to entertain for its annual five days of fun.
The fair begins on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at noon and ends on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 on Wednesday and $5 everyday after that or $10 for a five day pass. All children ages six and younger get in for free.
This year’s fair entertainment ranges from carnival rides to live music to tractor pulls and more throughout the span of the fair.
Starting on opening day and running throughout the fair, happypoductions.live will present multiple different live entertainment opportunities on the main stage with The Happy Trucker Show Live to kick things off on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Their other productions include Chopper, the world’s nuttiest DJ on Thursday at 6 p.m, the Elk River German Band Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, the Sonny Griffin Experience on Friday at 5:30 p.m, Bad Jack Friday at 7:45 p.m, Ashley Barron Saturday at 7:30 p.m, and The High 48’s Bluegrass Band to finish things off Sunday at noon.
Other entertainment opportunities include Little Farm Hands, an interactive hands-on exhibit for small children at the fair where they learn to be a farmer for a day, daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the Heritage Building, there will be a display from the Historical Society Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, and Pioneer Photography exhibits will be available for viewing on Friday with the first at 1 p.m, the second at 3 p.m, and the third at 5 p.m.
The Blue Horse Theatre Ag Inspire Exhibit will be available Thursday-Sunday, balloon artistry by Mandana will be strolling the fair and doing a show on Thursday, Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master will be strolling and doing stage shows Thursday-Sunday, and Bingo will be available Thursday-Saturday from noon - 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.
Lastly, the Arts Garden Art for All will be available Thursday from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Carnival activities from Stipe Shows Midway Carnival will be open on the fairgrounds starting Thursday and ending Sunday. Armbands for the carnival are $20 for each group of time. The carnival will be open Thursday from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m, Friday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m, Saturday from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m, and Sunday from noon - 4 p.m.
