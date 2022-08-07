Mille Lacs county fair, cotton candy.jpg

Pictured attacking a batch of cotton candy are Aaliyah and Adalynn Rosevold, along with friend Rosie Wilson during the 2018 Mille Lacs County Fair. (File photo)

The Mille Lacs County Fair is getting ready to entertain for its annual five days of fun.

The fair begins on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at noon and ends on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. Admission is $3 on Wednesday and $5 everyday after that or $10 for a five day pass. All children ages six and younger get in for free.

