Here is the detailed schedule for all five days of the Mille Lacs County Fair:
Wednesday, Aug. 10
12:00 p.m. Fair opens
12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Commercial exhibits building opens
12:00 p.m. 4-H llama show in the Pavilion
2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit & open class buildings open
3:00 p.m. 4-H mini horse show in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. 4-H rabbit show in the Pavilion
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. “The Happy Trucker Show” live on the main stage
6:00 p.m. Lawn and garden tractor pull in the Grandstands
Thursday, Aug. 11
8:00 a.m. 4-H goat show in the Pavilion
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Day care day at the fair
9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit and open class buildings open
9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Commercial exhibits building opens
9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
9:30 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana on the main stage
9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Arts Garden, Art for All opens in the commercial building
10:00 a.m. 4-H swine show in the Pavilion
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master performance on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana strolling through the fair
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master on the main stage
12:15 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana on the main stage
1:00 p.m. 4-H poultry show in the Pavilion
1:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Balloon artistry by Mandana strolling through the fair
2:00 p.m. Kids’ pedal tractor pull at the main stage
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival opens
6:00 p.m. 4-H sheep, lamb lead, and fleece shows in the Pavillion
6:00 p.m. Tractor pull at the Grandstand
6:00 p.m. - 10/10:30 p.m. Chopper, the World’s Nuttiest DJ on the mainstage
Friday, Aug. 12
9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building and open class building open
9:00 a.m. 4-H horse show at the Horse Arena
9:30 a.m. 4-H beef/dairy steer show in the Pavillion
Following the beef show: 4-H dog agility show in the Pavillion
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. The Elk River German Band performs on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Arts Garden Art for All opens in the commercial building
11:30 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival open
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Carnival armbands for sale
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master performing on the community stage
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
2:30 p.m. 4-H engineering design team demonstration in the 4-H building
3:00 p.m. 4-H performing arts acts and sharing the fun acts in the 4-H building
3:00 p.m. 4-H fashion review in the 4-H building
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master on the main stage
4:00 p.m. 4-H dress your animal contest in the Pavillion
5:30 p.m. Farm family of the year award and the Century Farm award presented in the Pavillion
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sonny Griffin Experience on the main stage
6:00 p.m. 4-H market animal auction in the Pavillion
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival armbands for sale
7:45 p.m. - 11:45 p.m. Bad Jack on the main stage
7:00 p.m. Princeton Speedway Racing in the Grandstand
Saturday, Aug. 13
9:00 a.m. 4-H horse show in the horse arena
9:00 a.m. 4-H dairy show in the Pavillion
9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building and open class building open
10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Paul Bunyan “Loggin’, Legends & Lore” on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival opens
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Kid’s money grab on the main stage
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Arts Garden Art for All opens in the commercial building
12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Paul Bunyan “Loggin’, Legends & Lore” on the main stage
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Carnival armbands available for sale
1:00 p.m. Wine judging in the open class building
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master on the main stage
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
2:00 p.m. Round Robin showmanship contest in the Pavillion
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. Paul Bunyan “Loggin’, Legends & Lore” on the main stage
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Kid’s Money Grab on the main stage
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
4:00 p.m. 4-H Ag Olympics in the Pavillion
5:00 p.m. Talent Contest on the main stage
6:00 p.m. 4-H awards presentation in the Pavillion
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Carnival armbands available for sale
7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. ashley Barron performing on the main stage
7:30 p.m. Demonstration Derby in the Grandstand
Sunday, Aug. 14
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. 4-H exhibit building opens
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Community Sunday Service on the main stage’
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Arts Garden Art for All opens in the commercial building
10:00 a.m. Open class beef show in the pavilion
10:30 a.m. Open class dairy show in the Pavillion
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Commercial exhibits open
12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Carnival opens
12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. The High 48’s Bluegrass Band performs on the main stage
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master performing on the Community stage
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dazzling Dave Yo-Yo Master strolling through the fair
2:45 p.m. Barns close
4:00 p.m. Fair closes for 2022
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. All exhibits released
Throughout the fair, visit the Community Stage on the south end of the fairgrounds for a variety of free acts throughout each day.
Any event is subject to cancellation, change, or addition due to unavoidable circumstances.
For more information, visit the Mille Lacs County Fair website at https://www.millelacscountyfair.com/.
Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.