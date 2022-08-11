LaSalle family

ForageScape Farm will be recognized with award at county fair 

The LaSalle family and owners of ForageScape Farm was awarded with the Mille Lacs County Farm Family of the Year award. Andre and Morgan LaSalle with their two children Emilie and Arthur LaSalle started their farm in 2016 after moving to Minnesota from San Diego.

 Photo by Chloe Smith / Union-Times

chloe.smith@apgecm.com 

The LaSalle family, a family of four just south of Onamia, was recently named the Mille Lacs County Farm Family of the Year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.