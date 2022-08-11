The LaSalle family, a family of four just south of Onamia, was recently named the Mille Lacs County Farm Family of the Year.
Their 120-acre farm, known as ForageScape Farm, is home to a number of animals such as chickens, cows, turkeys, sheep, and pigs all of which are grass-fed or pasture raised.
Farm Family of the Year is an award to recognize family farms throughout Minnesota with one farm from each county.
The program for Farm Families of the Year is through the University of Minnesota Extension has been recognizing farm families since 1979.
This year, the LaSalle family was chosen for Mille Lacs County.
The LaSalle family first started ForageScape Farm in 2016 when it moved to Minnesota from San Diego.
Andre and Morgan LaSalle have always dreamed of owning a farm and raising their own meat, but originally put it off until they planned to retire.
However, the LaSalles quickly realized they did not want to wait to chase their dream of owning a farm.
“We were living in San Diego and we had started doing small scale, just for us, raising our own meat on a half-acre plot of land, and Andre thought he might want to start doing it more full-time,” Morgan LaSalle said. “We kind of pushed it back to when we retire, but then I think I was the one to say `why are we waiting until we retire?’”
Then their search for the perfect farm property began.
In their time away from work the couple searched online for properties until they eventually found the perfect one for them in Onamia, Minnesota.
Originally from southern Minnesota, the move back to the state for Andre was not as drastic of a move as it may seem.
“I’m from southern Minnesota and she (Morgan) is from San Diego, so we were living in San Diego and decided to move back to Minnesota. This was the right place, the right fit for us,” Andre said.
According to Morgan, the couple chose their new home in Minnesota for the spacious land used for grazing opposed to commercial crops, the house and outbuildings, the old trees, and the multitude of untouched spaces on the property.
“Surprisingly we’re only the second owner which is crazy when you think of how old the house and the barn is. The guy who built the house and the barn moved here when he was 18 months old and after he and his wife passed away, we bought it,” Andre said. “It’s crazy because all the neighbors around here know who used to live here, it’ll be probably another 15-20 years before they stop calling it the Peterson farm.”
Soon after Andre and Morgan moved to their new farm, the couple grew their family to include two more members, a five-year-old daughter Emilie and a two-year-old son Arthur.
“We work from home, predominantly, so the kids are around us when we work and it’s fun. We’re lucky to be able to do it,” Andre said.
Since the family farms full-time from home, they try to involve their children in their daily tasks such as collecting the eggs and feedings which their daughter Emilie is more than happy to help with.
“I can wash the eggs, and collect them,” Emilie LaSalle said. “I like living on the farm because I get to play with all the animals and sheep.”
When the LaSalle family first started their farm, they chose the name ForageScape Farm as a reflection of what they wanted the farm to be.
“It’s like a play on a landscape of forage, that’s kind of what we wanted our farm to be because nothing is permanent. Everything’s moving,” Morgan LaSalle said.
The couple also make an effort to create an environmentally friendly farm which has led to ForageScape Farm being certified organic and Minnesota water quality certified. They also directly market their products at farmers markets or directly to the consumers in the Twin Cities and Mille Lacs County.
“We take a bit of pride in the fact that we do farm for a living. Farms are getting bigger and farther apart, and less people are living in the countryside. So, it’s a lot of fun to be able to directly sell to people and enjoy what we do for a living,” Andre LaSalle said.
When the LaSalle family got the call about Mille Lacs County Farm Family of the Year, they were surprised to have received the recognition.
“I got a phone call asking if we would accept and I said I guess so, yeah,” Andre said. “It’s good that they recognize families who live on farms and keep the agrarian dream going.”
“It’s cool and an honor. It’s neat to be recognized for what we’re doing and what they honor families for, it’s neat that we got included in that,” Morgan said.
But the LaSalle family would not have been able to do it without the help of their neighbors and the communities they are a part of.
“Farming is a community effort. I don’t know how much we realized that before we started doing it because we didn’t know anybody when we got here and just how readily our neighbors were willing to come and help us out,” Morgan LaSalle said. “We really do lean on our neighbors, they help us out, we help them out. It’s such a community effort. We would be in much rougher shape if we didn’t have as much community support.”
The LaSalle family and ForageScape Farm will be recognized as the Mille Lacs County Farm Family of the Year at the Mille Lacs County Fair on Friday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in the Pavilion at the Mille Lacs County fairgrounds in Princeton.
To learn more about the Farm Families of the Year program and to see the families recognized in other counties, visit the University of Minnesota Extension website at https://extension.umn.edu/farm-families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.