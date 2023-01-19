Tim Braun, a first-generation Princeton farmer, Is participating in the prestigious American Soybean Association’s (ASA) Corteva Young Leader two-phase program for 2022-23.
He recently completed phase one of the program in Johnston, Iowa, at Corteva’s Global Business Center with his peers from around the nation, including fellow Minnesotan Gary Schoenfeld.
“I got involved because I wanted to get more involved at a bigger level within the state and nation on telling my farm story,” Braun said.
Every farmer, no matter the acreage, crop or geography of their operation has a story to share. The program shapes agriculture leaders and connects their stories around the nation. By doing so, it creates a network for them to connect and help each other.
In phase one they worked on public speaking, networking and overall leadership skills.
The ASA Young Leader Program started in 1984 and continues to develop leaders. Many farmer-leaders from the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association (MSGA) and Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) have completed the program before serving as state or national agriculture leaders.
As an ASA Young Leader, Braun earns an at-large seat on the MSGA board. He attended his first board meeting in December virtually. At the meeting he received a firsthand experience of how the board operates and how its grassroots advocacy efforts on behalf of the state’s soybean farmers help improve Minnesota’s farm economy.
“MSGA is a family, and we’re glad to welcome Tim into the fold,” said MSGA President Bob Worth, a graduate of the program. “It’s very important that we grow and develop emerging leaders to keep MSGA going, and the Young Leader program is a key step in that process.”
Building relationships
Another feature of the program is the inclusion of spouses. Renae Braun joined her husband for the program, learning information from her own perspective.
“Renae comes from a non-agriculture background, so it’s good for her to get exposed to some of the people too and hear some of the stories,” Tim Braun said. “It’s great to include both of us.”
Phase two of the program takes place at Commodity Classic, a farmer-led, farmer-focused event in Orlando in March 2023. A third phase is held in summer 2023 Washington, D.C. for a select few.
“The program for what we saw here (phase one) right away was pretty darn good,” Braun said. “I enjoyed the time we spent there and hopefully we can enjoy our time down at Classic in Orlando and keep building the relationships we started here.”
Tim and Renae Braun, along with their son, grow corn, soybeans, hay as well as raise beef cattle and broiler chickens. Tim Braun grew up on his parents’ operation before moving to his own. He still farms with his father, Tom Braun, and brother, Kendal Braun.
They expanded the family name with Braun’s Market where they retail their own beef and chicken. Braun is also a board member and plot chair for the Mille Lacs County Corn Growers Association.
About the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association
Established in 1962, MSGA is the nation’s first state soybean advocacy organization. Its nonpartisan goal is to ensure profitable soybean farming by influencing favorable ag legislation, monitoring government policies and supporting research and market development activities. To join MSGA, visit http://mnsoybean.org/msga/invest/.
