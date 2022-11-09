In Mille Lacs County, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website:
Dan Whitcomb, District 2 County Commissioner candidate, won over incumbent Timothy Wilhelm by a small margin – 1,162 votes to 1,044, respectively.
Incumbent Roger Tellinghuisen, District 4 County Commissioner, received 1,364 votes over challenger Richard Savitski, who had 794 votes.
In the County Sheriff's race, Kyle Burton received 6,159 votes over Travis Johnson, who received 4,214 votes.
2022 Mille Lacs County local results
Field 1
Field 2
Field 3
Field 4
County Sheriff
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Kyle A. Burton
6159
59.13%
Nonpartisan
Travis Johnson
4214
40.46%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
43
0.41%
County Attorney
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Joe Walsh
8370
96.96%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
262
3.04%
County Commissioner
District 2
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Timothy Wilhelm
1044
47.11%
Nonpartisan
Dan Whitcomb
1162
52.44%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
10
0.45%
County Commissioner
District 4
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Roger Tellinghuisen
1364
62.83%
Nonpartisan
Richard Savitski
794
36.57%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
13
0.60%
Soil and Water Supervisor
District 3
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Jake Janski
8302
98.97%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
86
1.03%
Soil and Water Supervisor
District 5
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Robert Hoefert
8279
98.81%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
100
1.19%
Mayor
(Isle)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Ernie Frie
257
94.83%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
14
5.17%
Council Member
(Isle)
(Elect 2)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Monica Keding
180
43.80%
Nonpartisan
Ginger Houle
212
51.58%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
19
4.62%
Council Member
(Isle)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Donald Dahlen
254
97.32%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
7
2.68%
Mayor
(Onamia)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Marge Agnew
213
94.25%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
13
5.75%
Council Member
(Onamia)
(Elect 2)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Scott Shelley
97
26.80%
Nonpartisan
Joe Boeringa
142
39.23%
Nonpartisan
Bill Hill
119
32.87%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
4
1.10%
Mayor
(Wahkon)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
John (Bill) Thompson
63
42.57%
Nonpartisan
Ronda Bjornson
72
48.65%
Nonpartisan
Seth Williams
13
8.78%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
0
0.00%
Council Member
(Wahkon)
(Elect 2)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Chip Frederickson
85
35.12%
Nonpartisan
Jasson Bauer
61
25.21%
Nonpartisan
Rick Roberts
87
35.95%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
9
3.72%
Isle School Board Member
(ISD #473)
(Elect 3)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Robert Cooper
648
31.23%
Nonpartisan
Amanda Strecker
793
38.22%
Nonpartisan
Tracy Lilledahl
617
29.73%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
17
0.82%
Onamia School Board Member
(ISD #480)
(Elect 3)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Josey Duffee
528
21.58%
Nonpartisan
Brian J. Barnett
607
24.81%
Nonpartisan
Richard Blomer
567
23.17%
Nonpartisan
Michael "Mike" Balder
722
29.51%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
23
0.94%
Mayor
(Garrison)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Loren Larson
48
85.71%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
8
14.29%
Council Member
(Garrison)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Robert Hanson
51
96.23%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
2
3.77%
City Clerk - Treasurer
(Garrison)
Party
Candidate
Totals
Pct
Nonpartisan
Aaron P. Eckhout
50
96.15%
WRITE-IN
WRITE-IN
2
3.85%
The county attorney, and soil and water conservation district races all were uncontested. Joe Walsh will continue to serve as county attorney, as well as Jake Janski as SWCD Supervisor in District 3 and Robert Hoefert in District 5.
In Onamia, where two city council seats were up for election, both incumbents Bill Hill and Joe Boeringa will remain in their councilor positions, beating out Scott Shelley by 22 votes.
Wahkon incumbent mayor, Ronda Bjornson, won over contenders John (Bill) Thompson and Seth Williams. Thompson lost to Bjornson by a slim margin, garnering 63 votes to Bjornson's 72. The incumbent city councilors Chip Frederickson and Rick Roberts remain on the council, as well, over challenger Jasson Bauer.
While the three seats for Isle School Board were uncontested, the Onamia School Board saw four candidates vie for three seats. The board will welcome Michael "Mike" Balder to the third open seat. He received the most votes out of the four candidates at 722. Richard Blomer will also join the board, having garnered 567 votes, only 40 more than candidate Josey Duffee. Incumbent Brian Barnett will join the board once more after receiving 607 votes.
