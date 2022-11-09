2022 General Election results
In Mille Lacs County, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website:
 
Dan Whitcomb, District 2 County Commissioner candidate, won over incumbent Timothy Wilhelm by a small margin – 1,162 votes to 1,044, respectively.

2022 Mille Lacs County local results

Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4
County Sheriff
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Kyle A. Burton 6159 59.13%
Nonpartisan Travis Johnson 4214 40.46%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 43 0.41% 
County Attorney
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Joe Walsh 8370 96.96%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 262 3.04% 
County Commissioner District 2
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Timothy Wilhelm 1044 47.11%
Nonpartisan Dan Whitcomb 1162 52.44%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 10 0.45% 
County Commissioner District 4
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Roger Tellinghuisen 1364 62.83%
Nonpartisan Richard Savitski 794 36.57%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 13 0.60% 
Soil and Water Supervisor District 3
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Jake Janski 8302 98.97%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 86 1.03% 
Soil and Water Supervisor District 5
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Robert Hoefert 8279 98.81%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 100 1.19% 
Mayor (Isle)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Ernie Frie 257 94.83%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 14 5.17% 
Council Member (Isle) (Elect 2)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Monica Keding 180 43.80%
Nonpartisan Ginger Houle 212 51.58%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 19 4.62% 
Council Member (Isle)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Donald Dahlen 254 97.32%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 7 2.68% 
Mayor (Onamia)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Marge Agnew 213 94.25%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 13 5.75% 
Council Member (Onamia) (Elect 2)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Scott Shelley 97 26.80%
Nonpartisan Joe Boeringa 142 39.23%
Nonpartisan Bill Hill 119 32.87%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 4 1.10% 
Mayor (Wahkon)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan John (Bill) Thompson 63 42.57%
Nonpartisan Ronda Bjornson 72 48.65%
Nonpartisan Seth Williams 13 8.78%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 0 0.00% 
Council Member (Wahkon) (Elect 2)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Chip Frederickson 85 35.12%
Nonpartisan Jasson Bauer 61 25.21%
Nonpartisan Rick Roberts 87 35.95%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 9 3.72% 
Isle School Board Member (ISD #473) (Elect 3)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Robert Cooper 648 31.23%
Nonpartisan Amanda Strecker 793 38.22%
Nonpartisan Tracy Lilledahl 617 29.73%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 17 0.82% 
Onamia School Board Member (ISD #480) (Elect 3)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Josey Duffee 528 21.58%
Nonpartisan Brian J. Barnett 607 24.81%
Nonpartisan Richard Blomer 567 23.17%
Nonpartisan Michael "Mike" Balder 722 29.51%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 23 0.94% 
Mayor (Garrison)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Loren Larson 48 85.71%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 8 14.29% 
Council Member (Garrison)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Robert Hanson 51 96.23%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 2 3.77% 
City Clerk - Treasurer (Garrison)
Party Candidate Totals Pct
Nonpartisan Aaron P. Eckhout 50 96.15%
WRITE-IN WRITE-IN 2 3.85% 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.