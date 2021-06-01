Mille Lacs County Community & Veterans Services Director Beth Crook updated the county board on the COVID situation in the county at the May 18 work session.
Crook reported that 93% of Mille Lacs County seniors, age 65 and older, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which is one of the highest rates in the State of Minnesota. Of all citizens, age 16 and older, 56% have received at least one dose of the vaccine. So far, 11,441 of the 20,382 Mille Lacs County residents have received a vaccine. Blue Earth and Fillmore counties have the highest rate of vaccination of those 65 years and older with 98%. Benton County has the lowest rate of those 65 and older vaccinated at 61%.
Surrounding counties are at the following vaccination rates: Benton County (37%), Morrison (45%), Crow Wing (53%), Aitkin (55%), Kanabec (39%), Isanti (40%), and Sherburne (41%). Cook County has the highest vaccination rate at 79% and Benton County has the lowest vaccination rate in the state.
She stated that vaccine clinics are available and that they’ve had 42 clinics so far. Crook said, “The people who want it have been getting it.” She added that the current clinics are not filling up at this time and that public health had to cancel one because there were not enough people signed up.
Crook said that there has been a slower increase in cases from two weeks ago. Two weeks ago, the county had nine cases per day and is now at six per day. “We’re going in the right direction,” said Crook.
In total, Mille Lacs County has had 54 COVID-19 deaths and 3,070 cases. Crook said that the county has added 84 cases over the last two weeks and has had one death in that two week period.
Note: All data is based on May 20 numbers.
