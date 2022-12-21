county board_hearing.jpg

Even with a full house for Mille Lacs County’s Truth in Taxation hearing, only three individuals approached the board of commissioners.

 Photo by A. R. V. van Rheenen

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Mille Lacs County held its Truth in Taxation hearing Thursday, Dec. 8. While the chamber began full of homeowners, only three people addressed the Board of Commissioners during the public hearing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.