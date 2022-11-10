Mille Lacs County is participating in Operation Green Light this year, an initiative to show support for U.S. military veterans. 

Beth Crook, community and veterans service director, first approached the county board of commissioners in October to give an overview of the initiative. This year, the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers teamed up to encourage the nation’s counties to light their buildings green to “let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported,” according to NACo’s website.

