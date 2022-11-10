Mille Lacs County is participating in Operation Green Light this year, an initiative to show support for U.S. military veterans.
Beth Crook, community and veterans service director, first approached the county board of commissioners in October to give an overview of the initiative. This year, the National Association of Counties (NACo) and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers teamed up to encourage the nation’s counties to light their buildings green to “let veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported,” according to NACo’s website.
Crook said the Mille Lacs County VSO plans to light the CVS building green from Nov. 7-13. NACo is also encouraging individuals to change one bulb on their home’s exterior or inside.
The Mille Lacs County Veterans Service Office noted that green represents “harmony, hope, renewal and well-being.” Additionally, it’s a common color in the military. “The Operation Green Light initiative raises awareness and support for our veterans who have historically been faced with increased risk of disability, mental health and substance use, homelessness, and barriers accessing benefits,” the office said.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reported in fiscal year 2018, more than 1.7 million veterans “received treatment in a VA mental health specialty program.”
In an article published by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), it was stated that “research suggests that 11-20% of veterans experience PTSD in a given year.” That number is significantly higher than the less than 4% estimates for the general population. USO.org reported in June 2022 that suicide rates “are currently at an all-time high,” with the military recording an increase of deaths by suicide of 25% in 2020.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimated for 2021 that 1,962 veterans live in the county, accounting for approximately 7.6% of the county’s population.
The Mille Lacs County CVSO has served over 2,500 veterans and their families in 2022, the office reported. “In addition, we developed more than 1,800 forms and applications for services,” including assistance from federal and state benefits, as well as local resources. “This year alone, our office made nearly 4,000 connections with veterans and their families.”
Services from the office include enrolling and applying for VA healthcare, disability compensation, pension, survivor and education benefits, obtaining military records, applying for military retirement and much, much more.
The community and veterans service office, located in Milaca, is open Monday through Friday, routine business hours. Individuals can set up appointments for in-person or phone visits; the office can also be contacted via email. For more information visit www.millelacs.mn.gov/2393/Veterans-Services.
From the VA: Veterans thinking about hurting or killing themselves or others, experiencing an emotional crisis, feeling hopeless, or engaging in self-destructive behavior such as drug abuse should call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Press 1 for Veterans.
