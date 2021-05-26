At the May 18 regular Mille Lacs County Board meeting, the future of the County’s leadership appeared to be in question.
The board had recently determined they would like to move away from a county administrator form of government and become more hands on with a county coordinator form of government.
Two resolutions were drafted by Mille Lacs County Attorney Joe Walsh, both abandoning the administrator role for the coordinator role. The first resolution abandons the county administrator role and states that assistant county administrator Holly Wilson would continue to fulfill her job duties as acting administrator. The second resolution also abandons the county administrator role and appoints Wilson as the interim coordinator.
Commissioner Phil Peterson stated his opposition to the move, saying, “I think it would be a mistake to do this now. Why not wait until the new coordinator shows up and do it (the switch in leadership forms) then. Department heads will be left in flux.”
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm said, “I think it’s a good time to get us educated in it.”
Wilson interjected and said she would be declining the appointment to interim county coordinator.
County Attorney Joe Walsh laid out the possibilities for who could and could not be appointed, saying that it could not be an elected official within the county government.
Commissioner Dave Oslin suggested tabling the resolution until the next meeting. Commissioner Genny Reynolds then asked if they could appoint someone at the current meeting and suggested appointing former long-time Mille Lacs County personnel director and current Renville county administrator, Lisa Herges.
Herges’ name had been brought up at a previous meeting by Oslin as being a good fit for the position. Walsh said that he reached out to Herges asking if she would be willing to accept and has a contract ready for approval for Herges to be paid $60 per hour as needed.
Walsh stated that the county is in an emergency situation and needs to appoint someone, suggesting they schedule an emergency meeting for Friday, May 21 at 8 a.m. A motion was made to schedule the meeting for Friday, where Herges would be appointed as interim coordinator, and was passed unanimously.
Wilson then stated that she would be submitting her resignation and June 18 would be her last day. Commissioner Oslin thanked her for her time with the County. Wilson stated in an email after the meeting, “I have accepted another position.”
In the emergency meeting last Friday, Herges was appointed as Mille Lacs County interim coordinator.
Herges said in an email statement that she will remain at Renville County full-time and does not anticipate applying for the permanent position of county coordinator in Mille Lacs County.
