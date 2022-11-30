East Central Regional Library (ECRL) Executive Director Carla Lyddon was present at the Nov. 15 Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners to give background for the 2023 funding request, along with numbers of each of the county’s libraries.

ECRL made a request of $305,601 for Mille Lacs County, “in accordance with the joint powers agreement,” Lyddon said. That Joint Powers Agreement stipulates that the Joint Library Board annually establishes a general operating budget. From that budget, the formula divides it between the counties equitably by considering the county’s tax capacity, the population and the registration or borrow circulation. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.