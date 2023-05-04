Two days after the 85th anniversary of George Malkson’s death, descendants of the Civil War veteran stood in Princeton’s Oak Knoll Cemetery.
They watched as a blue sheath was removed from a newly installed marker signifying that their great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and great-great-great grandfather was the last of almost 150 Civil War Union soldiers to be buried in Mille Lacs County.
The marker will rest in front of Malkson’s headstone in Oak Knoll Cemetery. Malkson’s great grandson Jim Malcom of Princeton committed to being the steward of the marker, designed specifically to honor George Malkson.
“We are here today to honor and forever mark the resting place of the last Civil War soldier buried in Mille Lacs County,” said Commander William Colvill of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War’s Department of Wisconsin Camp 56, The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have made it their mission to research and honor the last Civil War veterans buried in each of Minnesota’s 87 counties.
Malkson was born in New Brunswick, Canada and enlisted as a private at Topsfield, Maine on Oct. 19, 1861 into Company D, 11th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment.
Private Malkson served in the Peninsula Campaign, the Siege of Yorktown, and the battles of Williamburg, Seven Pines, and perhaps Malvern’s Hill, research shows. Private Malkson was wounded at the Battle of Burnside and discharged in May of 1863 due to an injury to his knee.
On the Fourth of July in 1865 Malkson married Angelica Butterfield in Clinton, Maine. The couple moved to Minnesota where they raised seven children.
The Malksons first farmed in the Anoka area, and in 1887 moved to Elk River where George Malkson worked as a blacksmith.
“George never fully recovered from his old battle wound and in 1894, he received an increase in his pension allowing him to retire and settle in Princeton,” Commander Colvill said.
After his wife died in 1933, Malkson made his home with his children.
At the time of his death on April 20, 1938 at the age of 97, Malkson lived north of what is now Highway 95 in a house just east of what is now Neighbor’s Eatery & Saloon, his grandson Jim Malcom said.
Jim Johnson of Brainerd, a member of Camp 56 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, researched Malkson and Civil War veterans in Mille Lacs and 16 other counties. Johnson was on hand for the Saturday, April 22 ceremony.
“We who are assembled here today gather at this memorial in sacred memory of our forefathers and their sacrifices,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted what all veterans are aware of, he said. A soldier cannot leave his post without being properly relieved of his or her duty.
“Private George H. Malkson, you are now relieved. I have the post. Rest in peace,” Johnson said.
The honor guard of Princeton American Legion Post 216 then gave Malkson a 21-gun salute.
The sound of a trumpet then cut through the silence at Oak Knoll Cemetery as the honor guard played TAPS.
