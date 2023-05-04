Two days after the 85th anniversary of George Malkson’s death, descendants of the Civil War veteran stood in Princeton’s Oak Knoll Cemetery.

They watched as a blue sheath was removed from a newly installed marker signifying that their great-grandfather, great-great grandfather, and great-great-great grandfather was the last of almost 150 Civil War Union soldiers to be buried in Mille Lacs County.

