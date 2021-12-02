Mille Lacs County Board held a public hearing to increase the solid waste fee from $10 to $15, beginning in January of 2022, during the regular board meeting on Nov. 16. The solid waste fee goes towards providing solid waste services for residents such as recycling, hazardous household waste disposal, etc.
Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen said that he would like to speak against the fee increase. “I’m representing the city and residents of Milaca. There was an increase last year so why an increase this year?” questioned Pedersen.
Commissioner Dave Oslin replied saying that the County is bringing their fees more up to speed. And County Coordinator Dillon Hayes noted that the increased fees help cover services cost.
Pedersen noted that the City of Milaca has free recycling already so this is an extra fee on Milaca’s residents.
“I don’t think it should be raised to lower the levy because I think your program is sufficient enough to cover costs. The county average levy is going up 3.7% on average for all the counties. I feel it’s wrong to increase fees to lower the levy,” said Pedersen. “But since Milaca has free recycling, it shouldn’t have to be raised for them.”
Hayes responded, “We are seeking to increase as a means of offsetting levy, but this allows us to assess back to properties that produce waste rather than spread it on everyone via the levy.”
A vote was taken to increase the fee with Commissioner Tim Wilhelm motioning to table the vote. There was no second, so it went to a vote with all voting yes on the measure.
