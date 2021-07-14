Mille Lacs County met for their regular meeting on July 5. One of the agenda items discussed was the budget shortfall of $4.8 million – the largest shortfall in a number of years.
The shortfall comes after a long year of heightened attorney fees due to the lawsuit against the County, sheriff and county attorney filed by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe over policing and the reservation boundaries. The County has spent in total over $6 million in attorney costs to defend themselves. Boarding revenue is also down due to the jail taking less inmates due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm noted, “I see that the six million we spent on the lawsuit is coming out but not getting replaced. We should live within our means.”
Mille Lacs County administrative financial specialist, Justice Voss, presented the budget in the absence of a county coordinator or county auditor as former county administrator, Pat Oman, abruptly resigned on Jan. 31, 2021 and former county auditor-treasurer, Eric Bartusch, resigned on June 25, 2021. Interim County Coordinator Lisa Herges was not present at the meeting as she is the current Renville County Administrator and only filling in short term. The County has not yet hired a permanent replacement for Oman or Bartusch.
Voss said, “Last year, we spent the majority of our time in the red. When we got the CARES Act money, that brought us above being negative. But then we went back down again due to the spending requirements of the CARES Act funds.”
Comparatively, Voss said the budget shortfall year-to-date in 2020 was $2.8 million, year-to-date in 2019 was $2.3 million, and year-to-date in 2018 was $698,884.
Commissioner Phil Peterson noted that employees have received on average 5% COLA (cost of living adjustments) but that the County has not raised the levy, and that it has not been raised proportionately. He added that preventing overtime in the jail could also help.
“This goes back to our past years of not raising the levy,” said Peterson. “It’s a result of not raising the levy. There should have been a two to three percent increase because operating costs were going up.”
Commissioner Wilhelm added, “I’ve never heard anyone say that we are in the red as long as I’ve been here. We’ve got a serious problem with the reserve fund.”
Commissioner and chair of the board, Dave Oslin, said, “It evaporated on us. We, the board, weren’t informed on this end of it … but since we’ve gone to a coordinator form of government, we’re going to see more of this. We have some budget woes, and we need to address them.”
Oslin added, however, that he believes that the County will not be in as bad of shape as they think by the end of the year. Voss noted that being only halfway into the year, there is still expected revenue coming in and that some things have been paid for earlier in the year. She added that in past years, the County hasn’t budgeted enough for attorney fees.
The County should be seeing another round of COVID-relief money from the federal government which should help offset some of the shortfall.
“We’ve got some homework now,” said Oslin. “It’s good that the board is in tune with this. In the past, someone else took care of this for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.