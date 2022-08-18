The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners signed a letter in support of broadening the county’s broadband options at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
SCI Broadband has put in a grant application to the Office of Broadband Development, which has a Border-to-Border Broadband Development program. According to the letter signed by County Chair Genny Reynolds, “SCI Broadband is proposing to build out a Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) to rural residents, businesses, and farms in South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Lewis, and Eastside townships in Mille Lacs County.”
The State of Minnesota has broadband goals in place, which state two goals: The first, that “no later than 2022, all Minnesota businesses and homes have access to high-speed broadband … [with] minimum download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second …” The second is, by 2026, for businesses and homes to “have access to at least one provider of broadband with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second …”
Reynolds’ letter says the proposed project from SCI Broadband would “exceed” those state goals. Currently, “nearly 40 percent of households in Mille Lacs County lack access” to broadband that would meet the state’s goals for 2026.
As noted in Reynolds’ letter, the COVID-19 pandemic served to highlight the broadband gap felt in many rural communities. It is no longer a want to have high-speed internet, it is now a need for “e-commerce, distance learning, remote work, and telehealth activities.”
In an email after the meeting, County Administrator Dillon Hayes stated the county isn’t certain when they’d hear if the grant is given to SCI Broadband. As for pricing SCI would offer individuals, Hayes said, “I think what they’re proposing is generally comparable to other providers.”
He did mention a federal program, Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which “helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more,” according to the ACP website. If a household meets certain criteria, they can be eligible for up to $30 a month toward broadband, or up to $75 on qualifying Tribal lands. For more information on ACP, visit www.fcc.gov/acp.
Job vacancies
Karly Fetters, personnel director, approached the board to consider the recruitment of a senior highway maintenance worker, as the position is vacant due to a resignation. This comes after Fetters approached the board in July to recruit a senior highway maintenance worker, for a total of two vacancies now.
Fetters was hopeful the first vacancy would be filled in the coming weeks, as a few interviews were lined up, but needed board approval to post for this second vacancy. The item was approved, but Commissioner Timothy Wilhelm asked Fetters, “Are we seeing a trend?”
Fetters replied, “I don’t know.” There’s not enough information to say either way.
Later in the meeting, Commissioner Roger Tellinghuisen asked if the county has ever considered hiring part-time for those roles, such as for plow drivers. Fetters said the county did try that last fall, and they had a “harder time recruiting” when advertising like that.
The county also has a vacant role in building maintenance, and in the early draft of the county’s budget, several position requests have been made.
Wilhelm inquired into these position requests, about the need for them. “Are we running overtime? How is the work getting done?”
County Administrator Dillon Hayes said the work isn’t getting done on the proposed timelines. Work is backed up in one area, which leads to back-ups in other areas.
As the board works to finalize a preliminary levy and budget, Wilhelm wants to see that the personnel requests are “justified.” Commissioner David Oslin briefly mentioned using interns to help with the catch-up work.
More details will come available after the final meeting with department heads on Sept. 6.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
