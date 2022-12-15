k-9 boots.jpg

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office’s new K-9 Boots is pictured with his handler Caleb Sawatsky (left), Bill Atkinson (center), and Sheriff-elect Kyle Burton on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the sheriff’s office headquarters in Milaca.

 Photo by Jeff Hage/union times

jeff.hage@apgecm.com

As a young boy in Texas, Bill Atkinson would walk his eight-mile paper route with his faithful companion- a dog named Boots.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.